The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team saw its season come to an end in the NCAA Division III National Championship Tournament, falling 62-51 to SUNY Cortland in a first- round game Saturday hosted by Trinity College in Hartford, Conn.

After an evenly played, back-and-forth first quarter and a half, Cortland took advantage of a lengthy St. Vincent cold spell to take a double-digit lead in the closing minutes of the second quarter. The Bearcats repeatedly battled back to pull to within single digits, but were unable to regain the lead and saw their storybook season come to an end with a 22-5 overall record.

