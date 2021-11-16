St. Vincent College junior cornerback Ahmad Shaw was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week. He earned the honor after helping the Bearcats to a 52-7 victory in SVC’s home finale against Bethany last Saturday.
Shaw led the Bearcats with five tackles, including four solo. He also intercepted two passes, including a 40-yard return for a touchdown on St. Vincent’s opening defensive snap of the second half. It was Shaw’s first career pick-six.
Shaw had two of SVC’s three interceptions against Bethany. That upped the Bearcats’ total to 18 this season, which is tied for the most in a season in program history. Shaw has three interceptions and 17 tackles this season.
The Bearcats will close out the 2021 season on Saturday. SVC will face off against Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham in Madison, New Jersey, in the Eastern College Athletic Conference James Lynah Bowl. It will be the third postseason appearance in SVC team history, and the first since 2011.
