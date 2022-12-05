The St. Vincent men’s basketball team came back from a 14-point deficit late in the second half to force overtime but was unable to complete the comeback in the extra session, falling 100-93 to host Washington & Jefferson in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference thriller Saturday.
Trailing 80-66 with 4:55 left in regulation, St. Vincent (6-2, 3-2 PAC) closed the second half on an 18-4 run, with Tayler McNeal sinking three free throws with two seconds left to tie the game at 84 and send it into overtime.
The comeback would run out of steam, however, as W&J (7-1, 5-0 PAC) outscored SVC 10-3 over the final 3:14 of overtime to close out the win.
Fueled by 13 points over the last four minutes of the second half, McNeal led all players with 27 points and was one of four Bearcats to score in double figures, as Shemar Bennett scored 19 points, Jaden Gales 17 and Osyon Jones 10.
Bennett also grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season, while teammate Andrew Reedled the Bearcats with six assists.
Trailing 46-43 a minute into the second half, the Presidents looked to take control, embarking on a 22-8 run to open up a 65-54 lead with 12 minutes left in regulation.
Their lead would hover between seven and 10 points over the next several minutes, before thrice opening up a 14-point lead, with the last coming at 80-66 with just inside five minutes left.
An offensive put-back by Bennett, followed by a McNeal jumper, trimmed the SVC gap to 80-70 with 4:06 remaining.
Just 14 seconds later, a Gales steal would lead to a conventional three-point play from McNeal to pull SVC to within 80-73.
The Presidents’ subsequent possession would also end in a steal, this time by Reed, and lead to another and-one from McNeal to make it a four-point game, 80-76, with 3:43 to go.
After the two teams traded scoreless possessions over the next two minutes, W&J increased its lead to 82-76 on a layup with 1:50 to go.
Gales promptly answered with a layup of his own, drawing a foul and connecting on the free throw to pull SVC to within three with 1:33 remaining.
The Bearcats were then forced to foul, and W&J upped its lead back to five on a pair of free throws with 21 seconds to go.
McNeal connected on a layup on the ensuing possession and after another foul, the Presidents missed a pair of freebies to keep the score at 84-81 with 10 seconds left.
Holding for a final shot, McNeal was then fouled on a three-point attempt from the top of the circle at the buzzer and promptly buried all three foul shots to improbably send the game into overtime.
McNeal stayed hot to start the extra session, scoring on each of SVC’s first two trips over the opening 50 seconds. Bennett would then follow suit, with his driving layup giving the Bearcats a 90-88 lead with 3:31 left in overtime.
From there, however, it was all W&J. The Presidents produced points on each of the next five possessions, before closing out the win with four free throws over the final minute.
Over the extra session, each team connected for four field goals, but W&J shot 7-for-11 from the line and made the overtime’s lone three-pointer.
SVC jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the game’s opening four minutes and would remain in front for most of the first half.
W&J closed the gap to 16-14 with 13:41 to go, but the Bearcats responded with a 7-2 run over the next three minutes, with a Jones layup pushing the lead to 23-16 with 10:50 remaining. The SVC lead would hover between five and seven points over the next several minutes, before W&J countered with a 17-10 run to take a 39-38 lead with 1:41 left. The Bearcats regained the lead heading into the intermission, with a Seth Cooper three-pointer and a Gales layup over the final 45 seconds making it 44-43 at the break.
The Bearcats ended the afternoon shooting 44% (33-76) from the field and 74% (20-27) from the foul line. W&J shot 58% (41-70) from the field and 56% (13-23) from the line. Both teams made five three-pointers.
Led by Bennett’s career afternoon on the glass, SVC closed with a commanding 50-35 rebounding advantage.
The Bearcats scored 11 second-chance points to the Presidents’ four, but the hosts scored 33 points off of 27 SVC turnovers.
Matt Seidl led W&J with 17 points, while Isaiah Langston grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.
The Bearcats will return to action on Monday, Dec. 5, hosting Penn State-Fayette in a 7 p.m. nonconference bout in the Robert S. Carey Center.
The game with the Lions kicks off a busy final week of the semester for the Bearcats, who will play four games in a six-day span, with a home game against Chatham on Wednesday, a nonconference bout at Division I foe St. Francis on Thursday and a PAC matinee against Allegheny Dec. 10.
Women’s basketball
W&J 66, St. Vincent 51
The St. Vincent women’s basketball team was unable to recover from a sluggish first half in its 66-51 road loss to Presidents’ Athletic Conference rival Washington & Jefferson Saturday.
St. Vincent (4-2, 3-2) shot just 33 percent (8-for-24) from the field in the first half as W&J (7-1, 5-0 PAC) staked a 37-17 halftime lead.
The Bearcats outscored the Presidents over the final 20 minutes, but were unable to recover from the early deficit.
Senior forward Madison Weber led three St. Vincent scorers in double figures with 14 points, shooting 7-for-9 from the field.
Rookie guard Reese Gadsby came off the bench to score a career-high 11 points, going 3-for-4 from long range, while senior center Ella Marconi recorded a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double.
Weber and Marconi each added two blocks and two steals apiece and Gadsby three assists, while junior point guard Emily Cavacini finished with eight points and recorded team-highs of seven assists and three steals.
The Bearcats bounced back from the sluggish first half to shoot 45% (13-for-29) over the final 20 minutes, including a 6-for-12 mark from behind the arc, as Gadsby connected on all three of her treys in the second half, while Cavacini sunk a pair of threes.
For the game, the Bearcats shot 40% (21-for-53) compared to W&J’s 38% mark (24-for-62), but the Presidents went 11-for-13 from the foul line compared to a 3-for-9 effort from the Bearcats.
The Presidents also took advantage of 13 offensive rebounds to score 13 second-chance points, while they scored 23 points off of 19 SVC turnovers.
W&J was led on the scoresheet by the duo of Bryn Bezjak and Adalynn Cherry, who each scored 15 points.
The Bearcats will be back in action on Wednesday, Dec. 7, when they travel to Pittsburgh to take on PAC foe Chatham University beginning at 7 p.m.
