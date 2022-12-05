The St. Vincent men’s basketball team came back from a 14-point deficit late in the second half to force overtime but was unable to complete the comeback in the extra session, falling 100-93 to host Washington & Jefferson in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference thriller Saturday.

Trailing 80-66 with 4:55 left in regulation, St. Vincent (6-2, 3-2 PAC) closed the second half on an 18-4 run, with Tayler McNeal sinking three free throws with two seconds left to tie the game at 84 and send it into overtime.

