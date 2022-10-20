The St. Vincent women’s volleyball team played host Chatham in a PAC match on Wednesday night in the Robert S. Carey Center, where the Bearcats came from behind to score a 3-1 victory.
The Bearcats lost the first set 25-21, and then came back to win the next three sets by scores of 25-19, 25-18, and 27-25.
Luciana Polk led the way for SVC, scoring team high’s in both kills with 11 and digs with 33. Kaelyn Staples added 10 kills, while Carly Augustine scored eight kills and picked up 11 assists. Lindsey Kocjancic tallied four team highs with four service aces and four blocks. Vivian Poach recorded a team-best 27 assists and Stacie Ramos had three service aces and 31 digs in the win for the Bearcats.
It was Chatham who controlled the majority of the first set. The Cougars never lost the lead throughout the set. The Cougars opened up to a 9-4 lead in the set, but St. Vincent responded. SVC scored four straight to cut into the Chatham lead at 9-8. Both teams traded the next several points as the game was tied 20-20.
The Cougars went on a 4-0 run of their own, to take a commanding 24-20 lead. After the Bearcats scored a point on an attacking error, Chatham closed out the set on a kill by Delaney O’Shea, to win the set (25-21) and take a 1-0 lead in the match.
The second set was opposite of the first set, as the Bearcats controlled the majority of the second set. Just as Chatham did in the first set, the Bearcats held the lead throughout, never losing it. St. Vincent opened up to a 12-6 lead in the set.
St. Vincent continued on the attack, going on a 6-0 run and scoring seven of the eight points, taking a 19-7 lead in the set. Chatham outscored St. Vincent 12-6 in the remaining points of the set, but it wasn’t enough as SVC won the set (25-19) on back-to-back kills by Staples, tying the match up at 1-1.
St. Vincent picked up right where they left off in the second set to start the third set. SVC held an early lead of 9-2 in the set. Both teams continued to trade points, as SVC remained ahead at 16-9. The Cougars cut into the Bearcats lead slightly, making the score 20-16. St. Vincent scored five of the last seven points in the set, winning the set (25-18) on a kill by Lauren Fox.
The Bearcats stayed on the attack in the fourth set, destined to win the match. St. Vincent opened up to a quick 5-0 lead in the set. Chatham responded with a 7-2 run to tie the set at 7-7. The teams traded the next several points as the match remained tied at 18-18.
The Bearcats went on to score six of the next nine to take a 24-21 lead, but the Cougars would not go away without a fight. Chatham stormed back scoring four in a row to take a 25-24 lead. SVC responded scoring the final three points to win the set (27-25) on a service error by Chatham, followed by two attack errors by the Cougars, giving the Bearcats the 3-1 win.
St. Vincent returns to action on Friday, Oct. 21, when it travels to Meadville for a PAC match against Allegheny. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Allegheny College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.