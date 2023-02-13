20230213-SVCbowling.jpeg

The St. Vincent women’s bowling team poses for a photo after its recent win.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Bouncing back from a tough outing on the lanes the night before, the St. Vincent women’s bowling team swept their opponents and took home the championship of the Br. Pat Lacey Memorial Tournament, held at Lincoln Lanes Saturday.

Avenging the previous night’s losses to Daemen University, the Bearcats set a school scoring record in the title match, defeating the Wildcats by a score of 1014-934. In the final match, Monique Koehler threw 7 consecutive strikes, and 9 strikes overall, leading the way with a 254. Sabine Strickland had 5 straight strikes and 8 for the game, finishing with a 220. Abby Justice (189), Olivia Emmonds (179) and Kaitlyn Morrison (172) rounded out the scoring for SVC as the team overcame a 30-pin deficit after four frames to storm back for the victory.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.