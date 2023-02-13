Bouncing back from a tough outing on the lanes the night before, the St. Vincent women’s bowling team swept their opponents and took home the championship of the Br. Pat Lacey Memorial Tournament, held at Lincoln Lanes Saturday.
Avenging the previous night’s losses to Daemen University, the Bearcats set a school scoring record in the title match, defeating the Wildcats by a score of 1014-934. In the final match, Monique Koehler threw 7 consecutive strikes, and 9 strikes overall, leading the way with a 254. Sabine Strickland had 5 straight strikes and 8 for the game, finishing with a 220. Abby Justice (189), Olivia Emmonds (179) and Kaitlyn Morrison (172) rounded out the scoring for SVC as the team overcame a 30-pin deficit after four frames to storm back for the victory.
Earlier in the day, SVC started with a victory over first-year program Holy Family University by a score of 905-659. Strickland had the top score with a 219, while Emmonds added a 192, and Justice finished with a 181.
Next, SVC squared off against Pitt-Bradford, rolling to an 896-806 win. Justice (189) posted the top score, while Mercedes Belch and Morrison both finished with a 186 score. In game three, the Bearcats faced Penn State-Altoona, winning their third straight, by a score of 917-687. Koehler’s 221 was the high score, while Emmonds finished with a 192 and Morrison shot a 180 game.
In the fourth round, the Bearcats had a bye in the seven-team field, and Morrison recorded the top score with a 192.
The seedings for the final round were based on total pins for the day, and Daemen came in as the No. 1 seed. The Wildcats got off to a quick start, opening a 40-pin lead after four frames, while the Bearcats had four splits in their first 12 shots. All five St. Vincent bowlers threw strikes in the fifth frame, starting the rally that led to the win.
Individually, Koehler and Emmonds made the All-Tournament team. Koehler was the runner up, averaging 200.75 for the day, while Emmonds was fifth at 185.5. Strickland averaged 200 in three games, while Morrison averaged 182.5 and Justice finished at 181.25. As a team for the day, St. Vincent averaged 181.3.
Prior to the tournament, SVC honored its three seniors, Anna Tatham, Kaitlyn Morrison and Olivia Emmonds, for their contributions to the program over their careers.
The Bearcats, ranked #13 in the nation in the latest Division 2/3 poll, are now 35-5 on the season, and will return to action on Saturday, Feb. 18 in the second Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference tournament.
