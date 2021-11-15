The St. Vincent College football team sent its seniors off in style.
The Bearcats routed Bethany, 52-7, during the 2021 season finale in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference contest at Chuck Noll Field.
The Bearcat offense amassed a school-record 31 first downs and gained 517 yards. SVC’s defense limited Bethany (1-8, 1-9) to just 165 yards – including -22 rushing yards — and picked off three Bison interceptions, with two returned for touchdowns.
Julian Howard ran 19 times for a career-high 117 yards and two touchdowns, while Brady Walker completed 23 of 34 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns. Kaelib McElroy made six catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns, while Phil Harding made seven grabs for 107 yards and a touchdown in the final game of his career.
Ahmad Shaw intercepted two passes, including a 40-yard pick-six in the third quarter, while Derius May tallied SVC’s third interception of the afternoon, returning it for a 36-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
The Bison wasted little time in taking a lead, as Dom Salinetro connected with De’Vaughn McWhorter for a 66-yard touchdown on the game’s fifth play from scrimmage.
But the Bearcats quickly shrugged off the early deficit. SVC embarked on a methodical drive on the ensuing possession, capped off with Howard’s first touchdown, an 18-yard scamper that tied the game at 7-all with 8:54 left in the opening quarter.
SVC took the lead for good in the closing seconds of the first quarter. Walker connected with McElroy from 18 yards out, capping a 10-play, 58-yard drive. The Bearcats used a healthy mix of the run and the pass on the scoring trip, which included the first career reception for right guard Nate Bettwy, who gathered in a deflected pass for six yards on the third play of the possession.
The Bearcats later took advantage of a short field. SVC needed four plays to find the end zone, as Walker hooked up with Harding for a 20-yard scoring strike, pushing SVC’s lead to 21-7 with 2:55 left in the half.
The SVC defense forced a turnover on downs and regained possession with 51 seconds left. Walker hooked up with Harding for 33 yards, setting up McElroy’s impressive catch in the corner of the end zone from 15 yards out with nine seconds left in the half, which pushed SVC’s advantage to 28-7 at the break.
St. Vincent kept the momentum following halftime, as Ja’Tier Berkley returned the opening kick 50 yards to the Bethany 34. After Walker completed an 8-yard pass to Harding and a 13-yarder to Jeffrey Downs II, Howard scored his second touchdown on a 21-yard run to make it 35-7 with 12:13 to go in the quarter.
Then, the Bearcat defense got in on the act. On the first play of Bethany’s ensuing drive, Shaw stepped in front of a Salinetro pass and returned it 40 yards for his first career pick-six, pushing SVC’s lead to 42-7.
The SVC defense held Bethany to five yards combined in the next two possessions. The Bearcats drove deep into Bethany territory, and Adam Koscielicki booted a 26-yard field goal on the second play of the fourth quarter to push the lead to 45-7.
Each of Bethany’s next two possessions ended with interceptions. Shaw picked off his second pass of the game two plays after Koscielicki’s field goal. May intercepted a Salinetro attempt at the Bethany 36 and raced into the end zone for his first career touchdown with 12:10 left in regulation to cap the scoring.
Shaw led the Bearcats with five tackles, including four solo. Playing in their final career games, Cam Norris and Andrew Deaton each had three stops, with Norris recording 1.5 sacks and Deaton a half-sack. Norris ended his career with 13 sacks, tied with Izaak Gray (2016-19) for second all-time in program history.
Walker closed the season with 2,240 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, which both rank second in program history. With three interceptions, St. Vincent finished the 2021 season with 18, which tied the 2011 squad for most in a single season.
Prior to the game, the team’s seniors were recognized in an on-field Senior Day ceremony. The group included Harding, Norris, Deaton, Wodarek, Gleason, Andre Dixon, Joel Robinson, Jermel Ward, Joseph Valdez, Keith Kalp and Jack Poling.
The Bearcats ended the season with five victories, the most in a single season since the 2016 squad also won five games, and the second-most in the modern era of St. Vincent football (2007 – present), trailing only the six-win 2011 team.
