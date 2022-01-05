The St. Vincent College men’s and women’s basketball teams announced several athletic schedule changes.
The men’s and women’s doubleheader scheduled for Saturday at Franciscan University has been postponed. It will be rescheduled.
The men’s and women’s games that were originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Grove City have been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 17. The women’s game will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the men’s at 7:30 p.m.
The men’s and women’s games that were originally scheduled for Thursday at Bethany College have been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 24. The women’s game will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the men’s at 7:30 p.m.
Both the men’s and women’s teams are now slated to return to action on Wednesday, Jan. 12, hosting Westminster College in the Robert S. Carey Student Center. The women will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. and the men at 7:30 p.m.
