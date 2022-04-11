The St. Vincent baseball team ran its winning streak to six games with an 8-2 victory at Thiel.
The win pushes the Bearcats to 10-8 overall and 6-2 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference, while Thiel falls to 8-12 overall and 4-6 in conference play.
After SVC starter Jeremy Kruezweiser stranded two Tomcats on base in the bottom of the first, the Bearcats scored the game’s first runs in the visiting half of the second. With two outs, Zack VonStein singled, before Zach Barberich reached on an error and Derek Hald was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Justin Wright singled home VonStein to make it 1-0, before Barberich scampered home on a passed ball to give SVC a 2-0 lead.
Kruezweiser would then retire nine straight Thiel batters, before the Bearcats tacked on an insurance run in the top of the fifth. With one out, Ben Menarchek reached on an error, advanced to second on a Julian Santana walk, and scored on a TJ Dailey single to right field to make it 3-1.
The Tomcats loaded the bases and pushed across an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth, but Kruezweiser limited the damage, inducing three straight ground balls to escape the inning and strand a pair of Tomcats.
St. Vincent would open the game up with four runs in the top of the eighth. Dailey singled and Billy Perroz doubled to start the inning, before Dailey scored on a one-out sacrifice fly from Barberich. Hald then reached on an error and scored on a Wright triple to make it 6-1, before John Evans single to the right side brought home Wright with the Bearcats’ seventh run of the day.
The Bearcats scored their final run in the top of the ninth when Jordan Sabol walked to lead off, moved to third on a botched pickoff attempt and came home on a Perroz single to center.
Thiel scored once in the bottom of the ninth, taking advantage of three walks and a single, but SVC reliever Casey Jones stranded the bases loaded by ending the game with a strikeout to seal the win.
Kruezweiser earned the win, working 6.2 innings and allowing one unerned run on four hits with six strikeouts. Tyler Chrise threw a scoreless inning-and-a-third, before Jones came on in the ninth to record the final two outs with K’s.
Wright (2-for-3), Dailey (2-for-4) and Perroz (2-for-5) combined for six of SVC’s eight hits in the win, while Sabol and Santana each walked twice.
St. Vincent is now scheduled to conclude its regular season series with Thiel with a 1 p.m. doubleheader on April 11 at Bearcat Ballfield.
