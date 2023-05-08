The St. Vincent baseball team swept Thiel in their PAC finale to clinch a spot in the PAC Championship Tournament next week.

The Bearcats won 8-6 in a back-and-forth game and followed that up with a big 12-0 win in game two to clinch their spot in the playoffs. Billy Perroz set the single-season double record for the Bearcats with his 16th double of the season in game two.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.