The St. Vincent baseball team swept Thiel in their PAC finale to clinch a spot in the PAC Championship Tournament next week.
The Bearcats won 8-6 in a back-and-forth game and followed that up with a big 12-0 win in game two to clinch their spot in the playoffs. Billy Perroz set the single-season double record for the Bearcats with his 16th double of the season in game two.
Game One - St. Vincent 8, Grove City 6
The Bearcats scored five runs in the first three innings and three more in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to pull past the Tomcats in the back-and-forth game.
Derek Hald led the way for the Bearcats going 2-4 with one RBI and one run scored, while also walking once as well. L.J. Evans had a big game for SVC as well, going 1-4 with three RBIs, one run scored, and one walk.
Alex Hess also had a nice game for SVC, going 1-4 with two RBIs and one run scored. Devin Bonine and Jordan Sabol each had RBIs for the Bearcats in the win as well.
Jeremy Kreuzwieser picked up the win on the mound for St. Vincent. Kreuzwieser pitched 3.2 innings in relief, giving up three runs on six hits. Nate Davis started on the mound for SVC going four innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits, striking out three and walking two batters.
Andrew Root picked up his first save of the season, pitching 1.1 innings, shutting the door on the Tomcats, and giving up just one hit.
Bonine led off the scoring with an RBI walk which scored Hald after the Bearcats loaded the bases with two outs in the inning to take a 1-0 lead.
Thiel answered with a big bottom half of the first inning, scoring three runs to take a 3-1 lead heading into the second inning.
In the second inning, the Bearcats immediately tied the game up. Evans plated Hess on an RBI groundout to second base that cut the Thiel lead to 3-2. Hald then came through for the Bearcats with an RBI single to center field which scored Dylan Schmude, tying the game up at 3-3.
After Davis pitched a scoreless bottom half of the second, the Bearcats took the lead back in the third inning. Hess hit an RBI-sacrifice fly to center that scored Sabol, giving SVC a 4-3 lead.
The Bearcats then further increased their lead in the fifth inning after Hess doubled down the right field line that scored Bonine as St. Vincent took a 5-3 lead. The back-and-forth game continued as Thiel once again tied it up in the fifth at 5-5.
St. Vincent wasted no time getting the lead right back as a sacrifice fly from Sabol scored Evans to give SVC a 6-5 lead and the Bearcats wouldn’t lose the lead the rest of the way.
SVC added two more insurance runs in the seventh inning on an Evans two-RBI double to center field that scored Schmude and Ben Hudson to give SVC an 8-5 lead. Thiel plated one more in the eighth inning, but it wasn’t enough as the Bearcats scored the must-win in game one.
The Bearcats’ final line was eight runs on seven hits, while also committing two errors.
Game Two - St. Vincent 12, Thiel 0
It was an offensive outburst for the Bearcats in game two, the Bearcats racked up 12 runs on 16 hits, scoring runs in seven of the nine innings.
Ten different Bearcats tallied hits in game two, including four who tallied at least two hits in the win. Perroz went 4-5 in the win, with three RBIs, including his double that set the single-season school record.
Schmude went 2-3 with one run scored and one walk as well. Hald followed his big game one with a 2-4 effort in game two with one run scored as well. Zack Vonstein had one hit in his two at-bats, with two runs scored as a pinch hitter.
Austin Tirpak also had a pinch-hit with an RBI double in the ninth inning. Sabol also had a big game offensively with one hit, one run scored, and three RBIs for the Bearcats. Kyle Belmont recorded a hit and RBI and Connor Bannias had one hit as well.
The Bearcats scored one run in both the second and third innings to take a 2-0 lead and followed that up with two more runs in the fourth inning on a Perroz two-RBI single as St. Vincent held a 4-0 lead.
St. Vincent scored one more in the fifth on a wild pitch and plated two more in the sixth on a Sabol two-RBI single to left field to break the game open at 7-0.
After the Bearcats emptied their bench, they scored five more runs in the eighth and ninth innings to seal their trip back to the PAC Championship Tournament.
St. Vincent concludes the regular season with a 20-16 record and 13-7 record in the PAC, earning the number three seed in next week’s PAC Championship Tournament. The Bearcats will take on second-seeded Grove City in the first round of the PAC Championship Tournament on Thursday, May 11. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at Washington & Jefferson, the hosts of the tournament.
