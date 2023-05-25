Two St. Vincent College student-athletes were recently recognized with All-Region honors for their performances during their recently completed spring 2023 campaigns.

Track and field senior standout Joe Bujdos (Indiana, Pa./Indiana Area) earned All-Region honors from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) for his prowess in the 800-meter run, while sophomore Alex Dillner (Irwin, Pa./Norwin) earned Third Team All-Region softball honors by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA).

