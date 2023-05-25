Two St. Vincent College student-athletes were recently recognized with All-Region honors for their performances during their recently completed spring 2023 campaigns.
Track and field senior standout Joe Bujdos (Indiana, Pa./Indiana Area) earned All-Region honors from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) for his prowess in the 800-meter run, while sophomore Alex Dillner (Irwin, Pa./Norwin) earned Third Team All-Region softball honors by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA).
Bujdos turned in his top performance in the 800-meter run at the West Virginia University Last Chance May 6, recording a personal-best time of 1:51.97, which ranked as the fastest time in the event by a Presidents’ Athletic Conference runner on the season, the third-fastest 800-meter time in the Mid-Atlantic Region and the 49th fastest in NCAA Division III.
In addition to his performance at WVU, Bujdos placed second at the 2023 Presidents’ Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships April 28, while he closed out his career by placing fifth in a field of 37 runners at the 2023 All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Championships with a time of 1:52.65, the third-fastest mark of his career.
Along with his 2023 USTFCCCA Outdoor All-Region honor, Bujdos was previously recognized in March with 2023 USTFCCCA Indoor All-Region honors for the 800-meter ran after also placing second in the event at the 2023 PAC Indoor Track and Field Championships before posing a season-best indoor time of 1:54.04 at the Tufts National Qualifying Meet, the fifth-fastest mark in the region during the indoor campaign.
Dillner, also a First Team All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) honoree for the 2023 season, finished with a .398 batting average (49-123) with eight home runs, eight doubles, 26 RBIs and 23 runs scored. The eight home runs tied for the PAC lead, while she placed eighth in the conference in both hits (49) and slugging percentage (.659). She also led the Bearcats with eight doubles, while she scored 23 runs.
Dillner, who recorded her milestone 100th career hit in a win April 15 at Westminster, hit safely in 29 of her 37 starts, with 14 multi-hit games, while she drove in two or more runs in nine different games. She was just as solid defensively, committing just one error in 32 chances in left field, good for a fielding percentage of .969.
Over 88 appearances and 77 starts, Dillner holds a career batting average of .404, with 108 hits, 10 home runs, 22 doubles, 61 RBIs and 52 runs scored.
She helped the Bearcats to a 23-15 overall record and 12-8 conference mark, advancing to the PAC postseason for the seventh time since 2015 and recording their eighth 20-win season in the past 11 years.
