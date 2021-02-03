The St. Vincent College Department of Athletics, in coordination with the Forward Together Advisory Committee and the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) announced an updated fan attendance policy for the spring semester.
For the entirety of the semester, no off-campus spectators will be permitted to attend SVC home athletic events. Additionally, for the first two weeks of the semester, SVC home athletic event venues will be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, support staff and essential game personnel only.
The athletic department, in conjunction with the Forward Together Advisory Committee, will continue to review this policy in accordance with the presence of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the community and the region for the potential for on-campus community members to attend athletic events.
“We share in the frustrations that come with limiting spectators for athletic events,” said Fr. Myron Kirsch, St. Vincent College Director of Athletics.
“We sincerely hope to be able to open up our athletic events to our campus community at some point this spring. We all have a common goal and that is a successful and healthy spring semester, and one in which athletic events can return to campus for the first time in nearly 12 months.”
SVC and other fellow PAC members plan to livestream as many athletic contests as possible. Interested persons are asked to check respective team websites and social media accounts for the latest information regarding scheduling and links to live stats and broadcasts.
