The Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, president of St. Vincent College, has announced an update regarding the leadership of the college’s athletic department.

Following the April retirement of longtime athletic director the Rev. Myron Kirsch, OSB, four veteran St. Vincent College coaches and administrators will assume larger leadership roles in the department, as D.P. Harris will serve as the college’s interim athletic director, Sue Hozak as deputy athletic director, Nicole Karr as assistant athletic director for facilities and internal operations, and Jimmy Petruska as assistant athletic director for leadership development.

