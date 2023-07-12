The Derry Ukes (13-12) continue to heat up in July as the team scored a 13-3 win Monday, July 10, over Heat Siphon (7-18) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
After the Pumpers scored two runs in the top half of the opening frame, the Ukes took the lead with three runs in the home half of the first inning. Derry then firmly took control with one run in the bottom of the second inning and three in the third for a 7-2 advantage. After a solo run by the Pumpers in the top of the fourth trimmed the deficit to four runs, the Ukes again plated three runs in the home half of the frame, then three more in the fifth to invoke the 10-run mercy rule for a 13-3 victory in five innings.
Parker Zinkham was 3 for 4 with three runs scored for the Ukes, followed by teammate Tyler Martin, who was 3 for 4 with one run scored. Camron Forbes and Mikey Monios were both 1 for 2 with one run scored for Derry, while Mason Zinkham was 1 for 3 with one run scored in the game. Sonny Simon scored three runs for the Ukes, while teammates Matt Fernell, Tristan Lettie and Parker Petrosky scored one run apiece.
Preston Donovan had the big stick for the Pumpers as he was 1 for 2 with one home run and two runs scored. Teammate Noah Dixon also had an extra-base hit as he was 1 for 2 with one double for Heat Siphon. Ryan Karaschak (1 for 1) and Tucker Wilcox (1 for 2) each singled in the game, while Mason Fridley scored one run for the Pumpers.
Petrosky earned the win for the Ukes as he struck out four batters. He was relieved by Parker Zinkham, who struck out three and walked a pair.
Dixon took the loss for Heat Siphon as he struck out three batters and walked three. Karaschak also made a mound appearance for the Pumpers.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.