The Derry Ukes (13-12) continue to heat up in July as the team scored a 13-3 win Monday, July 10, over Heat Siphon (7-18) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

After the Pumpers scored two runs in the top half of the opening frame, the Ukes took the lead with three runs in the home half of the first inning. Derry then firmly took control with one run in the bottom of the second inning and three in the third for a 7-2 advantage. After a solo run by the Pumpers in the top of the fourth trimmed the deficit to four runs, the Ukes again plated three runs in the home half of the frame, then three more in the fifth to invoke the 10-run mercy rule for a 13-3 victory in five innings.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.