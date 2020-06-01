It’s a day Latrobe Legion manager Jason Bush has eagerly anticipated for more than two months.
It’s also a day Bush thought might not ever happen.
But two months after the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, that date is here and it looks like there will be summer baseball in Westmoreland County. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Friday that local counties, including Westmoreland and Allegheny, will move into the green phase of reopening the state from the current coronavirus pandemic clearing the way for the start of the Western Pennsylvania Summer Baseball League.
Bush expects the league to begin play on June 13.
“It’s a good day for the kids, it’s a good day for the community and a good day for everyone who stayed patient,” Bush said. “There were so many opportunities in the last two months where we could’ve said ‘the heck with it,’ or ‘it’s not worth it,’ but we stayed the course and we believed this was something that was really worth fighting for.
“There were more downs than ups to be honest, but we worked hard behind the scenes, we laid all the groundwork if this day happened, and now we’re ready to roll.”
The Pennsylvania American Legion season was officially canceled in April, but Bush, also the local District 31 and Pennsylvania Region 7 director, has diligently worked behind the scenes to organize an independent summer baseball league.
“I’m proud of the region of Latrobe and baseball in our area,” Bush said. “We’re kind of pioneers in this thing. We stood the test, we looked the virus in the face and said we’re going to hold out hope and get the kids on the field.
“We were able to pull it off and I couldn’t be any more proud or excited.”
Bush said the wooden-bat league will feature 10 teams, including Latrobe, Unity Township, Derry, Young Township, Yough, Mount Pleasant, Hempfield East, West Hempfield, Murrysville and Bushy Run. He’s hoping to play a home-and-home schedule with all the teams and roughly estimated an 18-game regular season, followed by a playoff and then a summer baseball league champion crowned in August, prior to the start of the high school fall sports season.
“That will give us almost two full months of baseball,” Bush said. “Three weeks ago, a lot of people didn’t think we were going to be able to have any baseball.”
He added that the champion from the Westmoreland County league will likely meet the Bedford and Cambria County league winner for a playoff that determines the top regional summer league team. Bush also reached out to teams in outlying areas like Allegheny County to see if they were interested in joining.
“The goal for this whole thing was to try and get as many kids back playing baseball that we can to give a better sense of normalcy,” Bush said. “We’re getting close to making a schedule and finalizing that within the next seven days.”
Separate from the summer baseball league, Latrobe Legion announced its participation in two summer tournaments. One tournament will take place in Jefferson, Ohio, from June 26-28, and another in Washington, Pennsylvania, from July 23-26.
“That’s more of a Latrobe thing,” Bush said. “We’ve always gone above and beyond our regular season and I wanted to continue to do that for our players. We’ve also talked to multiple teams about playing exhibition games, maybe weekend doubleheaders to get kids more activity.
“The regular season will make up our league record, but I can foresee us playing four or eight exhibition games and then enter into those tournaments just to try and get players time and to showcase what Latrobe baseball is all about.”
Bush said league organizers will continue to do everything in their power for players and parents to remove any apprehension or worry from the pandemic. That includes social distancing when appropriate and hand sanitizer among other measures.
“We’re going to do everything the government tells us that we have to do,” Bush said. “Baseball isn’t necessarily a contact sport, but you’re definitely going to be in contact with other people, so we’re going to be careful.
“We’re all creatures of habit, so to think that we’re going to score a run and somebody isn’t going to high five somebody else probably isn’t accurate, but we’re going to try to remind guys what we’re dealing with and to keep it at a minimum.”
Bush expects the state to release guidelines regarding a return to baseball, and said the league will follow protocol.
“Whatever is best for the health of the players, while getting them on the field, we’re going to make sure we get it done,” Bush said. “We can control things as far as practice is concerned, but once we start playing games, the first baseman is going to have to hold runners on, and the catcher will be in closer proximity. We’re going to do the best we can.”
Bush also said that if players aren’t feeling well, they will be asked to stay home.
“Don’t be around any other players or coaches,” he said. “If something looks like it’s going to linger, or endanger the rest of the program, we might ask them to stay away for a couple weeks. We’re going to do everything we can to keep things as safe as possible.
“These are uncharted waters during unknown times. I don’t profess to have any kind of medical background, but we’re incredibly informed and we’re going to listen to what everybody has to say.”
