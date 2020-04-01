Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is well-aware of the gravity regarding the current situation involving the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
But that doesn’t mean the thought of returning a 40-goal scorer to his lineup hasn’t crossed his mind. when, and if, the NHL season resumes.
Sullivan spoke with reporters Tuesday on a video conference call for his first local availability in about three weeks regarding the NHL stoppage and the team’s current state.
The Penguins are optimistic that All-Star forward Jake Guentzel will return if the season eventually resumes. Guentzel underwent successful shoulder surgery on Dec. 31 and was projected to miss four-to-six months at the time of his injury.
“When you think about the timeframe that was laid out after Jake’s surgery, it’s reasonable to think that we would get him back,” Sullivan said.
Guentzel, who scored a career-high 40 goals and 76 points during the 2018-19 season, had 20 goals and 43 points in 39 games before his injury.
“Jake is a difference-maker,” Sullivan said. “He makes us a more competitive team. It gives us more balance and it gives us the opportunity to spread some of our talent throughout the lineup. I think it makes us a whole lot more difficult to play against. We’re excited about that potential opportunity.”
Sullivan said his coaching staff meets via video conference several times a week, preparing for possible future scenarios, while the Penguins’ strength and conditioning coaches are in daily contact with players. He estimated a two-week “training camp” if the season returns, allowing players to skate again and return to physical play. Sullivan said that team captain Sidney Crosby is helping to lead the Penguins through the current pandemic.
“I know how hard he’s working right now to keep himself ready and he is certainly talking to his teammates on a consistent basis to make sure our team is ready,” Sullivan said. “He is the standard bearer for our group. He sets the standard for us with his work ethic and his example, just staying ready, and it’s no different in this circumstance, as well.”
Sullivan acknowledged that it was a difficult time for everyone, but he was impressed by the human spirit during a time like this.
“When I look around the country and see how people band together to overcome challenges and work together to try and help one another through this crisis, for me, it’s inspiring,” Sullivan said. “I think our responsibility as people within our own respective communities is to make sure that we do our part in trying to help the country overcome this challenge and I don’t think any of us should take it lightly.”
Sullivan urged local residents to do their part, to take responsibility and self-quarantine and make sure the country overcomes its current situation. Sullivan has been inspired by doctors, nurses, first-responders, law enforcement and others on the front lines of the current pandemic.
“Those guys are our true heroes,” Sullivan said. “We should all be grateful for what they do on a daily basis. Sometimes we take t hat stuff for granted. For me, those are important takeaways of this. We will get through this and we will get through this together. I hope we all gain appreciation for one another and have a little bit more tolerance for one another when we do get on the other side of this.”
