The Derry Area wrestling team enjoyed a strong showing at the Penn-Trafford Winter Warrior Tournament.
The Trojans finished the tournament in second place, behind Franklin Regional, which scored 257 points. Derry Area tallied 187 points, edging out host Penn-Trafford for the second-place spot. Derry Area also battled Taylor Allderdice, Ringgold, Albert Gallatin, Gateway, Belle Vernon Area, West Greene, Cameron County and Riverview.
The Trojans had one tournament champion, as Eric Catone finished 4-0 to capture the 182-pound title.
Tyler Cymmerman went 4-1 and finished in second place after losing a hard-fought match against Finn Soloman, the state runner-up from Franklin Regional.
Bethany Allen, the Trojans’ first female varsity wrestler, recorded the first two victories of her career with pins against Dan Verscharen of Ringgold and Belle Vernon Area’s Aniya Sails.
Nick Reeping also enjoyed a strong day with a third-place effort and a 4-1 record. Alex Cole, Connor Lucas and Mike Kelly all finished 3-2 in the tournament while Noah Cymmerman, Alex Sobota, Xavier Merlin and Colton McCallen all went 2-3. Tristan Fischer went 1-3, while Pryce Donovan finished 0-4 and had to injury default after his second match.
