The Lady Trojans traveled to West Shamokin for an exhibition contest Monday, where the Lady Wolves ended the Lady Trojans’s regular season with a 57-47 defeat.
Derry’s Tiana Moracco scored a game-high 29 points which put her career tally at 1,163 points, making her the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Derry Area girls basketball team.
The Lady Trojans had an early lead as their offense put 15 points on the scoreboard in the first quarter. Carrying a 15-7 lead into the second quarter, Derry Area continued to find the bottom of the basket as it increased its lead to 23-19 at the half.
The second half saw the Lady Wolves find their offense in the third quarter posting 18 points to the Lady Trojans’ 14 points, knotting the score at 37-all as it headed into the fourth quarter.
West Shamokin scored 19 points in the fourth to pull past Derry Area for the win.
The Lady Wolves were led by Lexie Young with 27 points, with Maddie McConnel adding 14 points.
Jane Huss and Samantha Gruska each added 5 points for the Lady Trojans end the season 7-13 overall and 4-8 in section play.
———
West Shamokin (57)
Young 13-1-27; McConnel 7-0-14; McIlwain 1-1-3; Jordan 1-3-5; Maria Young 2-0-4; Conrad 2-0-4. Totals, 26-5(10)—57
Derry Area (47) Huss 1-2-5; Marinchek 2-0-4; Moracco 10-7-29; Lewis 0-0-0; Gruska 2-0-5; Bungard 1-2-4; Totals, 16-11(14)—47 Score by Quarters W. Shamokin 7 12 18 19 — 57 Derry Area. 15 8 14 10 — 47 Three-point field goals: DA: Moracco-2; Huss-1; Gruska-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.