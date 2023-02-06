The St. Vincent men’s basketball team traveled to Meadville, Pa., for a conference matchup against co-conference leader Allegheny. After a strong second half the Bearcats came away with a convincing 79-69 win on the road Saturday.

Four Bearcats scored in double figures on the afternoon. Shemar Bennett led the way for the Bearcats posting another double, double. Bennett finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds, while also posting one block. Osyon Jones scored 17 points while also grabbing two rebounds and dishing out two assists.

