The Latrobe Jethawks’ offense stayed hot in a District 31 win Tuesday evening at Legion-Keener Park. The Jethawks defeated Hempfield East 7-3 for their second win in as many days.
Latrobe tallied 10 hits and six different players recorded an RBI in the Jethawks’ second straight win.
“I hear these guys all the time just saying ‘pass the bat to the next guy,’” Latrobe Manager Jason Bush said. “We were a little bit impatient and had too many guys hacking at the first pitch and we talked about that before the game. We decided (Tuesday) that we were going to be a little more patient at the plate, and we were. It’s a team philosophy on hitting that the team buys into, and they are doing a great job.”
Logan Bradish led the way both offensively and on the mound Tuesday evening for the Jethawks. Offensively, Bradish went 2 for 3 with two singles and an RBI. On the mound, he pitched six strong innings, giving up three runs on six hits, while striking out three batters and walking three batters as well.
Bush had nothing but high praise for his starting pitcher.
“He means everything to this team,” Bush said of Bradish. “He’s a leader and he doesn’t talk a ton vocally, but he leads by his actions at the plate and on the mound. His pitch count was getting up there a little bit after the fourth inning and he said ‘I am going to pitch two more innings’ and that’s exactly what he did. He went two more and allowed us to shorten our bullpen a little bit.”
Louie Amatucci added two hits, going 2 for 3 with two singles. He was also hit by pitch and scored one run as well. Jake Albaugh also tallied two hits, going 2 for 3 with two singles, a walk, one run scored and one RBI.
Vinny Amatucci recorded one hit and one RBI, and at the bottom of the lineup, Duncan Foust and Jack Stynchula each had one hit and one RBI, hitting in the No. 8 and No. 9 spots, respectively. Colin Bush was the sixth Jethawk to record an RBI, doing so on a walk in the fourth inning.
After a scoreless first inning for both teams, Hempfield East got the scoring started in the top of the second inning. Peyton Chismar ripped an RBI-single to center field, scoring Connor Burkey, giving Hempfield East an early 1-0 lead.
The Jethawks answered in the bottom half of the inning. After two quick outs to start the inning, Albaugh walked, Foust followed with a single and Stynchula followed that up with an RBI-single that scored Albaugh to tie the game at 1-1.
Latrobe wasn’t yet finished in the inning, however. The Jethawks took the lead when Louie Amatucci reached on an infield single to shortstop, scoring Foust, which gave Latrobe a 2-1 lead heading into the third inning.
Bradish set down Hempfield East quickly in the top half of the third and the Jethawks’ offense added more in the bottom of the inning. Vinny Amatucci led off with a single to right field. Bush followed, reaching on a fielder’s choice to shortstop, as Vinny Amatucci beat the throw at second base and the Jethawks had runners on first and second with no outs.
Dom Cararini followed with a sacrifice bunt that advanced Vinny Amatucci and Bush into scoring position with one out. Albaugh then ripped a one-run single to right field scoring Vinny Amatucci, and Foust recorded an RBI as well on a groundout that plated Bush as Latrobe increased its lead to 4-1.
In the top half of the fourth inning, Bradish picked up two quick outs but Hempfield East took a page out of Latrobe’s book, doing damage with two outs. Four straight two-out hits followed by a walk allowed Chase Regester and Michael McCready of Hempfield East to cross the plate, cutting the Latrobe lead to 4-3.
The Jethawks answered right back in the bottom half of the inning. Erick Batista and Louie Amatucci were both hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Bradish followed with an infield single to shortstop and the bases were full of Jethawks with no outs.
Vinny Amatucci reached on a hit by pitch, the third of the inning for the Jethawks, scoring Batista. Bush followed with an RBI-walk that scored Louie Amatucci as the Jethawks once again led by three at 6-3. After a pitching change for Hempfield East, the next three batters were set down as they left the bases loaded.
After another zero thrown up by Bradish, Latrobe added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth.
Batista reached on a walk and Louie Amatucci dropped down a beautiful bunt single down the third base line. Batista and Louie Amatucci advanced to second and third after a passed ball with only one out. Bradish followed with an RBI-sacrifice fly that scored Batista to increase the Latrobe lead to 7-3 heading into the sixth inning.
The pitching and defense took over the rest of the game for both teams. Nate Lemmon relieved Bradish in the seventh inning, as Lemmon pitched a clean inning, not allowing a base runner and striking out one batter to secure the win for the Jethawks.
The win is the second in a row for Latrobe as it defeated Blairsville Monday night by a score of 9-4.
“I love the fact that we are at home,” Jason Bush said. “We are trying to get a little bit of a winning streak going and it’s just onto the next day. When you’re playing well, the guys can’t wait to get back to the ballpark. We feel good and the guys are ready to play.”
Latrobe returns to action Wednesday when they play host to Bushy Run at Legion-Keener Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game against Bushy Run is a part of an 18 games in 15 days stretch for the Jethawks.
“It’s all about load management for me,” Jason Bush said. “I have to make sure I take care of our players’ arms and make sure that everyone is fresh. We are going to need every one of those guys on that bench. We only played 10 or 11 of those guys (Tuesday) but this season and this stretch, all of these baseball players are going to contribute for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.