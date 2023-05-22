Facing a one-run deficit through three innings, Cooperstown (5-1) exploded for eight runs in the final three innings for a 13-6 win Thursday, May 18, against Heat Siphon (3-5) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action.

Facing a one-run deficit early, Cooperstown tallied four runs in the top of the second inning for a 5-2 lead. Heat Siphon responded with four runs in the home half of the third inning to take a lead by a slim 6-5 margin. From that point, however, it was all Cooperstown as the team plated four runs in the fourth inning, and two more in each of the next two innings for a 13-6 win.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

