Facing a one-run deficit through three innings, Cooperstown (5-1) exploded for eight runs in the final three innings for a 13-6 win Thursday, May 18, against Heat Siphon (3-5) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action.
Facing a one-run deficit early, Cooperstown tallied four runs in the top of the second inning for a 5-2 lead. Heat Siphon responded with four runs in the home half of the third inning to take a lead by a slim 6-5 margin. From that point, however, it was all Cooperstown as the team plated four runs in the fourth inning, and two more in each of the next two innings for a 13-6 win.
Cooperstown was led at the plate by Owen Teslevich, who was 2 for 3 in the game. Brennan Borbonus scored four runs for Cooperstown, and teammate Frank Orzehowski scored twice and was 1 for 4 at the plate. Will Austraw, Cooper Gelsdorf, Chase Lukon, Evan Sanders, Colton Sanders, Parker Smith and Jacob Stockman each scored one run for the winners.
Noah Dixon and Alex Orr each scored two runs apiece for Heat Siphon. Preston Donovan was 2 for 3 and scored one run. Ryan Karaschak was 2 for 3 at the plate. Mason Fridley scored one run for Heat Siphon.
Smith was the winning pitcher for Cooperstown as he struck out two batters and walked two. He was relieved by Teslevich, who fanned three and issued one free pass. Liam McMahen closed out the game for Cooperstown as he walked two batters.
Nixon was on the losing side as he struck out four but walked seven. He was relieved by Fridley, who fanned five and issued six free passes.
Bardine’s (7-1) scored runs in bunches Friday, May 19, as the team steamrolled to a 13-1 victory over FOE (0-5) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action.
FOE got on the board first, holding a 1-0 lead after the top half of the first inning of play. It was all Bardine’s after that initial run, however, as the team plated four runs in the home half of the first inning, three more in the second, one in the third and five in the fourth inning for a 13-1 win.
Tyler Samide was 2 for 2 with a double for Bardine’s and scored three runs. Pickle Burket was 2 for 3 at the plate and scored twice. Luke Bulebosh and Vinny Razza were both 1 for 1 at the plate and scored two runs apiece for Bardine’s.
Danilo Macasaet scored the lone run for FOE. He was 1 for 2 at the plate. He was joined by teammates Justin Papuga and Evan Ulewicz, who were both 1 for 2 in the game.
Burket was the winning pitcher for Bardine’s. Ulewicz took the loss for FOE as he struck out two batters and walked three. He was relieved by Sam Vassar, who struck out one and issued three free passes.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
