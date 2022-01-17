Following a tough section loss last week at McKeesport Area, Greater Latrobe’s boys’ basketball team had a chance to bounce back three days later at home against another section foe.
On Friday, however, the host Wildcats were unable to recover from a tough first half against Gateway en route to a 82-60 loss in Class 5A, Section 3 defeat.
It was a tale of two halves for the Greater Latrobe (1-4 in section, 3-8 overall) against the Gators. Gateway held a 26-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and increased its advantage to 54-26 by halftime.
“Our mentality was completely different,” Greater Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said. “(Gateway) came out like a team who was trying to win a section title. They were mad as hornets because they just dropped one on their floor to Penn Hills and they realized they have to run the table to get what they want.”
Wetzel commended the Gators, who improved to 2-1 section and 5-3 overall, for their effort and their attack from the jump.
“(Gateway) is an experienced team and they have scholarship athletes,” he said. “Gateway is a tremendous team.”
Wetzel felt his team should have been more aggressive at the start.
“Our mindset coming in was to kind of feel it out and you can’t do that against a tremendous team like (Gateway),” he said. “We should have been the aggressor and we need to be the aggressor.”
The veteran coach was more pleased with the Wildcats’ second-half performance, as they held a 34-28 scoring edge after the break.
“I thought in the second half (the team) thought it was about pride,” Wetzel said. “The team said let’s just at least compete and stay in front of our guy and do all the things that we know we should do.”
Wetzel said he was happy with how his team came out in the second half, despite being down by a large margin.
“At that point there was no ranting and raving, we knew we had to get better,” he said. “We tried to execute some things better and we tried to understand how our press needed to be aligned. Believe it or not there were some things in the second half that made us better and we are going to have to be (better).”
Wetzel said it was important for his team to learn and fix some of their mistakes in the second half, especially with some tough section opponents on the horizon for the Wildcats.
“We are going to have to be better, especially since we are going to Kiski here soon,” he said. “There are no breaks and no nights off in the section. I thought at halftime it was all about can we find a way to get better in a very difficult situation.”
Chase Sickenberger paced the Wildcats with 16 points, while Landon Butler added 11 points and Zac Marucco nine.
Gateway came out strong on both ends of the court to start the game. The Gators took an early 7-0 lead a minute and half into the game, forcing a Greater Latrobe timeout.
The Wildcats recorded their first field goal following the timeout, but Gateway didn’t let up, using a 17-4 run to take an 18-point lead at 24-6. The Gators led 26-10 after a quarter.
The second quarter was more of the same. The Gators kept the pressure up on defense, forcing 10 Greater Latrobe turnovers in the frame. Gateway went on a 24-9 run to end the half to take a 28-point cushion, 54-26, into intermission.
Greater Latrobe played even with the Gators in the third quarter, with the Wildcats holding a 20-19 advantage in the quarter.
The Wildcats outscored the Gators 14-9 in the final quarter. After having double-digit turnovers in the first half, the Wildcats had just five turnovers after halftime.
Greater Latrobe continues section play at 7 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Kiski Area.
“It’s the inexperience that we are dealing with right now” Wetzel said. “When you come to your home floor, no matter who comes you need to be the aggressor. We just have to keep finding ways to get better. We are going to get in the gym and work on some things and make sure when we get on the floor on Tuesday, we are a better team.”
———
GATEWAY (82)
Carr 8-2-19; Pryor 6-0-17; Stevenson 3-0-7; Greggerson 5-0-10; Kromka 4-1-11; Williams 2-2-6; Crawford 2-0-5; Harper 2-1-5; McGeorge 1-0-2. Totals, 33-6(9)—82 GREATER LATROBE (60)
M. Butler 2-0-4; L. Butler 5-1-11; Davis 3-0-7; Sickenberger 6-2-16; Wetzel 1-1-3; Mondock 3-0-6; Marucco 4-0-9; Tatsch 1-0-2; Drjnevich 1-0-2. Totals, 26-4(7)—60
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.