The St. Vincent women’s basketball team played host to Allegheny in a PAC matchup on Saturday afternoon, where the Bearcats came away with a 62-42 win.
Emily Thompson led the way for the Bearcats, finishing with 15 points and four rebounds. Thompson shot a solid 6-9 from the field and 1-2 from three-point range. Lizzie Bender was the only other Bearcat to finish in double figures, scoring 11 points and grabbing six rebounds. Madison Weber scored eight points and grabbed 12 rebounds for SVC.
Jillian Mannarino added seven points and Ella Marconi scored six points in the win for the Bearcats. Emily Cavacini and Camdon Bashor each added five points and Anna Betz and Alana Winkler added three points and two points to round out the scoring.
It was all Bearcats from the opening tip. After Allegheny scored the opening basket of the game, the Bearcats scored 10 of the next 11 points to take a 10-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. The three points in the quarter are the least amount of points given up by the Bearcats’ defense in a quarter all season. SVC limited Allegheny to 1-15 shooting in the quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Allegheny started to chip away at the Bearcats’ lead. The Gators scored four of the first six points in the quarter to cut the SVC lead to five at 12-7 and then continued to chip away, cutting the lead to 14-10. St. Vincent responded, closing out the half on a 12-3 run to take a 26-13 lead, their largest of the game to that point into the halftime break.
In the second half, it was all Bearcats from the jump. St. Vincent opened up the half, scoring the first six points to increase their lead to 19 points at 32-13 and then continued to play the Gators tough as the Bearcats sustained that 19-point lead at 36-17. In the fourth quarter, the Bearcats’ lead shot right back up to 19, opening up the quarter with a 12-5 spurt to take a 51-32 lead. SVC continued on the attack, increasing their lead to 25, their largest lead of the game at 58-33. In the remaining minutes, the Bearcats emptied their bench, winning the game by a strong 20-point margin.
The Bearcats held the Gators to shooting just 21% from the field and forced 16 turnovers, scoring 14 points off of those turnovers. Offensively, SVC shot 33% from the field on 22-65 shooting and also went a strong 14-18 from the free throw line, shooting a 77% clip.
