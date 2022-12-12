The St. Vincent women’s basketball team played host to Allegheny in a PAC matchup on Saturday afternoon, where the Bearcats came away with a 62-42 win.

Emily Thompson led the way for the Bearcats, finishing with 15 points and four rebounds. Thompson shot a solid 6-9 from the field and 1-2 from three-point range. Lizzie Bender was the only other Bearcat to finish in double figures, scoring 11 points and grabbing six rebounds. Madison Weber scored eight points and grabbed 12 rebounds for SVC.

