The Lady Wildcats softball team dominated Gateway Monday at Graham-Sobota Field as it rolled to a 21-0 win, moving Latrobe to a perfect 6-0 and 1-0. Senior Josie Straigis led the charge for the Lady Wildcats as she had two home runs and drove in 6 RBIs. Lauren Weatherton had four RBIs, while Katie Albaugh and Kayla Williams had three RBIs.

Straigis was also solid from the pitching circle as she went all three innings and struck out all nine batters she faced.

