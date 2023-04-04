The Lady Wildcats softball team dominated Gateway Monday at Graham-Sobota Field as it rolled to a 21-0 win, moving Latrobe to a perfect 6-0 and 1-0. Senior Josie Straigis led the charge for the Lady Wildcats as she had two home runs and drove in 6 RBIs. Lauren Weatherton had four RBIs, while Katie Albaugh and Kayla Williams had three RBIs.
Straigis was also solid from the pitching circle as she went all three innings and struck out all nine batters she faced.
“The girls hit the ball,” Wildcats coach Bob Kovalcin said. “Josie pitched well and struck nine out... (Straigis) did great tonight. She did exactly what I told her to do. I said I don’t want any walks, don’t give them any free passes. Throw strikes and if you get ahead in the count, you can work on the pitches you want to. Just make them swing the bat. You have a good defense behind you if they do hit the ball.”
Derry Area softball watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in an 11-1 loss to Yough Monday.
Yough fired up the offense in the first inning, when Makayla Spoonhoward doubled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run.
Yough scored five runs in the second inning. The Lady Cougars’ big inning was driven by singles by Adoria Waldier and Abbey Zuraw, a home run by Kaylin Ritenour, and an error on a ball put in play by Kylee Odelli.
Sidney Bergman took the win for Yough. Bergman allowed four hits and one run over five innings, striking out seven.
Maizie Legge took the loss for Derry. The pitcher allowed nine hits and 11 runs over two and two-thirds innings.
Yough smashed two home runs on the day. Waldier had a dinger in the third inning. Ritenour had a four-bagger in the second inning.
Rebecca Huss, Sarah Dettling, Izzy DePalma and Sophia Doherty each collected one hit to lead Derry.
Both teams were strong in the circle on Monday, but Southmoreland was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over Ligonier Valley softball on Monday.
The Lady Rams lost despite out-hitting Southmoreland four to two.
Maddie Brown earned the win for Southmoreland. The hurler went nine innings, allowing zero runs on four hits, striking out nine and walking none.
Piper took the loss for Ligonier Valley. Piper surrendered two runs on two hits over eight-and-a-third innings, striking out 20 and walking zero.
Ruby Wallace went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Rams in hits.
