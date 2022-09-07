The St. Vincent football team saw a pair of program records broken in its 2022 season opener, but a late touchdown by visiting Stevenson lifted the Mustangs to a 25-21 victory in a back-and-forth nonconference battle at a steamy Chuck Noll Field.

Senior quarterback Brady Walker became St. Vincent’s all-time leader in pass completions, while junior Molayo Irefin established a school mark with an 85-yard punt return touchdown to give SVC a 21-19 lead with 7 minutes left in regulation, but the Mustangs scored less than three minutes later to earn the victory

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

