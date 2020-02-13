The St. Vincent College men’s basketball team defeated Bethany, 80-69, in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup Wednesday.
SVC improves to 11-11 with a PAC record of 6-7 while Bethany falls to 4-18 and 3-10.
David Stephen opened the game with a layup to give St. Vincent the early lead. Bethany tied the game, but Andrew Reed gave the lead back to SVC.
The teams went back and forth with the lead until the Bison took an 11-8 edge with 13:53 on the clock. The Bearcats stayed within a couple, but still trailed until Josh Duda hit two three-point shots to even the game at 18. Brendan Hempstead hit a three of his own to regain the lead for St. Vincent, but Bethany answered with eight-straight points to claim a 26-21 lead at the 7:16-mark.
SVC found itself down by five when Stephen and Walter Bonds hit consecutive threes to give the Bearcats a one-point advantage, 31-30. The Bison reclaimed the edge, but Stephen buried another three to take the lead right back.
After Bethany captured a one-point edge, Stephen made another three followed by a layup from Drew Normandin to give SVC a 39-35 lead. The Bison made a free throw late, and it was 39-36 at halftime.
Bethany began the second half with two free throws, but Stephen kept his hot hand going from the end of the first. The junior guard made a trio of treys to give SVC a 10-point advantage.
Bethany tried to cut the lead down, but a layup from Duda and another three from Hempstead put the Bearcats ahead, 59-45 at the 14:26-mark. St. Vincent held the double-digit lead until the Bison went on a 6-0 spurt to cut the deficit to 68-62 with 4:07.
The difference stayed around six to eight points when Bonds and Reed combined for five-made free throws to lgive SVC a 78-67 advantage with 19 seconds on the clock.
Stephen finished with a game-high 22 points, going six of nine from three-point range and grabbing nine rebounds. Normandin added 14 points with 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the year. Duda chipped in 13 points as SVC shot 60 percent from distance and out rebounded Bethany, 49-23.
St. Vincent travels to Waynesburg, 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
