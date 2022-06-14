Ligonier Valley’s school board voted to approve Kelly Steffey as the district’s new girls soccer coach on Monday evening. Steffey is a parent and substitute teacher in the district who stepped in to ensure the program has a leader and the girls are able to move ahead with summer workouts and camps.
“These girls need a coach, and I want to help them find success as a team on and off the field, and help them grow,” Steffey said. “I want to be a good role model for them and challenge them to push themselves and grow as individuals and as a team.”
Steffey completed her college practicum as an assistant track coach and has a minor in athletic coaching. She has assisted in coaching a girls’ gymnastics team and a youth baseball team in the past and is currently the assistant coach of the HT High Flyers competition and demonstration jump rope team. She’s served in that role for over five years, and worked for three years previously as a personal trainer.
The new coach said her biggest goal is to earn the trust of the girls while growing and enjoying the bonding that comes with being a team. “I bring a positive attitude and a willingness to constantly learn,” she enthused. “My knowledge in exercise science allows me to understand proper form in exercise and sports.” Steffey will bring back longtime LV assistant coach Christian Perry, and will rely on his continuity with the program and soccer knowledge to assist her in building a competitive program. She also plans to add some volunteers who have stepped up to assist, after approved by the school board.
“My first priority is to earn the trust of the girls on the team and establish leadership and team bonding,” said Steffey. “My next priority is to start a conditioning program with the team and start preparing for the upcoming season, both physically and mentally.”
Taking on the venture because she believes in the values athletics can teach, Steffey said being part of a sports program teaches lifelong values that she hopes to help the athletes learn. “This team needed a coach, and I feel I can be a good leader for the girls,” she emphasized. “Watching the girls play last year, I loved seeing when they worked together to accomplish something and encourage each other. I want to build on that and grow the team unity and bonding across all grade levels.”
“The girls can expect to have me never give up on them, to continue to challenge them to grow,” Steffey encouraged. “They can expect to discover with me that every member on the team brings something positive, and we all have different strengths and when we discover and accept those and learn to work together – then success will follow. However, success is not measured only by winning a game. I will challenge them to never stop trying and never stop learning. Most importantly, their academics must come before soccer and I will help them any way I can.”
Kelly has been married for 22 years to Lee Steffey. The couple has five children: Austin, graduated in 2020; Vincent, 17; Allyson, 15, and a member of the soccer team; Maverick, 11, and Caiden, 8. She grew up in a small town in Ohio, Williamsfield, and graduated from Pymatuning High School before attending Malone College for three years. Kelly ran track for two years and went to the NCCAA national championship for triple jump. She then transferred to and graduated from Western Kentucky University in 2001 with a Bachelor of Science in sports, fitness and wellness with a minor in athletic coaching. She has served as a substitute in the Ligonier Valley School District for five years.
“We are thrilled Kelly has accepted this role,” said Ligonier Valley athletic director Joe Skura. “Her ability to lead the program allows for great opportunities for our girls’ soccer athletes, and we greatly appreciate that. I am confident she will be a strong, positive influence for the athletes and build a solid coaching staff that will both challenge our athletes and provide them with a great experience.”
