The Steelers had a lighter practice Thursday afternoon before heading into downtown Latrobe for the Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
Calling the practice a lighter one is debatable in terms of workload. Physically, it was a lighter practice as the players left the pads in the locker room as they returned to the fields at SVC in just helmets and shorts.
Several veteran players had rest days, with T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, Patrick Peterson, Isaac Seumalo, Diontae Johnson and Allen Robinson all getting the hot day off.
Despite the Steelers not wearing full pads, the 7 shots period was back, and like many of the days prior, it was the defense winning the day. Kenny Pickett took the first rep from the shotgun, but the pass was batted down at the line of scrimmage by linebacker Alex Highsmith.
The next rep the offense got back on track when Pickett rifled a pass to receiver George Pickens to even up the score.
The next rep Pickett went back through the air, this time targeting tight end Pat Friermuth. Defensive back Tre Norwood made a good play to break up the pass and get the lead for the defense.
The final rep of the offense saw Pickett look toward Calvin Austin III, but once again the defense made a good play to break up the pass.
With the defense leading 3-1 Mitch Trubisky came in looking to keep the offense alive in the period. Trubisky targeted receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, but safety Kenny Robinson, who has come on strong throughout training camp, dove in to break up the play, almost coming down with the interception. Kenny Robinson was a little too excited about his play, talking some trash and picking up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The penalty caused the rep to be awarded to the offense, but technically the defense made the play.
The offense would not get on the board for the rest of the session. A pass intended for Connor Heyward was broken up by Norwood again, and Trubisky’s next pass, this one intended for Hakeem Butler, was dropped.
The defense officially took the session 5-2, but with the penalty, it was more like 6-1.
The team then went into some more specialized work without the pads. The defense worked on combining coverage calls and receivers worked on running two-man route combinations against the secondary. Another staple for the day was ball security, for the defense that means ripping out the ball, and for the offense that means holding on to it for dear life.
The defense saw some success throughout the day. Connor Heyward saw a ball get punched out of his grasp on a reception over the middle. The tight end was clearly upset with himself for not holding onto the ball.
The defense’s success continued as you looked back. The defensive backs together had a really good day of practice. In particular Joey Porter Jr. and James Pierre in particular had good days. Madre Harper is another name to keep an eye on as the Steelers continue on in camp.
Even after the normal Steelers practice schedule concluded, the Steelers continued on. They put together an additional period of individual work before jumping into their first two-minute drills of camp.
The first-team offense got the ball on about the 20-yard line with 1:38 on the clock and one timeout to work with. Things didn’t get off to the greatest of starts after a short completion was followed up by a false start. The defensive sideline was clamoring for a 10-second runoff, but coach Mike Tomlin overruled and had the clock start on the ready-for-play.
Pickett tried not to force things, taking a short run up through the middle of the pocket, then dumping the ball off to running back Jaylen Warren who took off out of the backfield.
Pickett then looked a little deeper downfield, looking for Darnell Washington, but the pass fell incomplete.
With 36 seconds left Pickett targeted receiver Cody White, but Porter Jr. could see the play coming and jumped in front of the ball to intercept the pass, his second of the day and third of training camp, ending the drive for the starting offense.
Pickett tried to plead his case that Porter Jr. didn’t keep both feet in bounds, but the referees called it an interception, ending the drive.
Tomlin was excited by the play, going up to Pickens and taunting him as Pickens and Porter Jr. are quickly forming a friendly rivalry with one another. “Young guns are getting better!” Tomlin loudly yelled with a smile.
Looking to improve, the second-team offense took the field. Trubisky targeted Anthony McFarland Jr. early, gaining a few yards. On the second play, another rookie made his presence known as Keeanu Benton got his big arms up into the passing lane, batting down Trubisky’s pass.
With the clock stopped Trubisky began to settle in. He hit Connor Heyward for a nice grab over the middle, gaining a first down. The next snap Trubisky looked to Austin III, but he slipped and was unable to catch back up to the pass, stopping the clock with 57 seconds remaining.
Another incompletion brought things to a pivotal third down. Trubisky tried to get the defense, largely made up of young players at this point, to jump with a hard count, but it didn’t work. Despite the hard count not working Trubisky found tight end Rodney Williams for a nice grab at the sticks, picking up the crucial first down for the offense.
Trubisky then played it safe again, dumping the ball to running back Darius Haggans, who has been in hot water with ball security issues, but this time Haggans held on and picked up a few yards.
With the clock ticking lower and lower the Trubisky-led offense used their one timeout with 27 seconds remaining on their scenario.
After the timeout, Trubisky fired a ball downfield to Washington, who is putting together a really solid few days. Washington went up and came down with the ball, with the official ruling him at the one-yard line since there was no live tackling.
Tomlin, though, saw things differently, ruling it a touchdown and ending the practice. Tomlin later said of the play, “They’re not going to stop that big guy from falling in the endzone.” he followed it up with an authentic Tomlin quote saying, “Some people make suggestions and some people make decisions. I decided he scored.”
Notes
Tomlin shared that there were no new injuries on the day, a good sign for a team with a couple of guys on the mend. After coming up slowly the previous day DeMarvin Leal and Keanu Neal didn’t practice.
Damontae Kazee was once again on the field but not practicing as he continues to nurse an ankle ailment. Other safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was still not at camp either.
After mentioning it yesterday, offensive lineman Nate Herbig took a bunch of reps as the second-team center. While it might have to do with some guys getting rest, Nate Herbig’s versatility is a valuable asset to the offensive line.
