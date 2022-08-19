The 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers training camp at St. Vincent, the first camp at the college in three years, is wrapped up.
Well, technically, it is a wrap as Thursday was the last day for fans and media to attend. Today the team breaks camp and readies to travel to Jacksonville on Saturday for its second preseason game of the season.
That all said, Thursday was not without its share of news coming out of the camp.
First, vet Cam Heyward went down early in Thursday’s practice with an ankle injury. He was treated on the sidelines and was carted off the field.
Heyward confirmed after practice that someone had rolled up on his ankle and he, while a bit sore, is fine. He was taken off the field as a precautionary measure to better evaluate the injury.
The second big news coming out head coach Mike Tomlin’s press conference was there will be a switching up of the order in which the quarterbacks see play this weekend.
“We intend to play all three (quarterbacks) in this game,” Tomlin said. “Mitch will start. Kenny will be next. Mason will finish it off. All three guys have performed well. I really think the main emphasis and the mentality regarding how we structured it this week, we want to see Kenny in a more varsity action. We know more about Mason. Mitch has been around the professional game, obviously. And so this is a big week for him, in terms of maybe getting in the first half of the game and I would imagine get an opportunity to see frontline defenders for Jacksonville.”
Tomlin is excited for the next stage in the development of his team now that camp is wrapping up.
“We are excited for our next opportunity for a lot of reasons” Tomlin said. “It is reasonable to expect significant jump between game one and game two. Last week’s experience hopefully is a catalyst or a springboard for better performances individually and collectively this week.”
One learning opportunity for Tomlin and the Steelers in heading to Jacksonville is the simple fact the game is away.
“It is also exciting because we are going on a road-game environment and some of the lessons learned and some of the nuances of the game under those variables is good for development,” Tomlin said. “Regardless of the climate we are just paying respect to the road-game venue and that process of traveling and taking this group on the road. Some of the things that you take for granted, when you are in, we have a 90- or 85-man group right now. Many of these guys are new to us, so it is an opportunity to teach and to learn.”
While it is an opportunity to teach and learn, it is also another opportunity for coaches to see players in the all-important stadium environment.
“As far as play, we are excited about playing these guys,” Tomlin said. “They have been in one more stadium than us. They are about, roughly, a week in front of us in terms of development, based on how they started the process. That is a good challenge for a group. I expect our guys to smile in the face of that and rely on fundamentals. Excited about getting continued exposure to some of our guys. We are doing a little bit more game planning, not necessarily significant game planning, but there are going to be more things guys are asked to do relative to this opponent in their ability to take those lessons and apply it to play. And those that are able to play, will likely see some time against Jacksonville.”
And Tomlin could not wrap his last press conference of the 2022 training camp without reflecting on what it meant to be back at St. Vincent.
“How you measure it is the challenge,” he said. “The informal times, the togetherness, the construction of camaraderie, things that happen in the evening when guys are having an opportunity to spend time together, when they went their separate ways under the other circumstances. We value it. It is not something that we are looking to measure. We just want to pour into it, because it comes back to us in the form of cooperative work.”
