The 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers training camp at St. Vincent, the first camp at the college in three years, is wrapped up.

Well, technically, it is a wrap as Thursday was the last day for fans and media to attend. Today the team breaks camp and readies to travel to Jacksonville on Saturday for its second preseason game of the season.

