The Steelers have officially hit their first off day in Unity Township, and as they prepare to put the pads on it is time to look back at who has stood out through the early portion of training camp, both the good and the bad.
Anthony McFarland Jr. has been an exciting player to watch so far at St. Vincent. The running back came into camp needing to secure himself a roster spot after a quiet couple of seasons after he got drafted. This year he has seemed to solidify himself as the likely third running back behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. When he’s had the ball he has shown off the home run threat that got him drafted out of Maryland a couple of years ago. It’ll certainly be worth watching if there is more of an effort to get him involved in the offense, but for now he’s had a strong first few days of camp.
Nick Herbig was a player that many were unsure about coming into Unity Township. He had the production as an edge player in college, but his size at the NFL might force a position change. After the first stretch of camp Nick Herbig has answered those questions and then some. Herbig has been coming off the edge with a vengeance, even getting to the point that he was taking on a bigger role with T.J. Watt getting a rest day. The Steelers in the past have needed to rely on their depth on the edge, and with Herbig waiting in the wings, the Steelers should feel good about giving their top edges a breather.
Joey Porter Jr. was someone who a lot of people would have their eyes on at SVC this year, and so far he has largely given the people what they wanted to see. His length at the corner position is impressive and often puts him in good positions to break up plays. He is another young player who was given an opportunity for an increased role with veterans having some time off, he battled against players like Diontae Johnson, George Pickens and Calvin Austin III and didn’t look out of place against any of them. There are bound to be some growing pains, but the talent and pedigree are easy to see.
A pair of Kennys both had a good start to camp too. Despite the offense not being quite as dominant as the defense, Kenny Pickett has looked the part through the early portions of camp. He looks confident and comfortable in the offense, and for someone who got thrown into the fire in the middle of the season last year, it is good to see. There is a lesser known Kenny, on the other side of the ball, who has been making plays also. That would be safety Kenny Robinson. He is an interesting case, and at this point is a dark horse to make the roster. Kenny Robinson went to college at West Virginia, but was later expelled for academic reasons. Instead of transferring, Robinson made the jump straight to the XFL. After one season with St. Louis, Robinson has been with the Carolina Panthers for the past two. Kenny Robinson is looking to make the roster with his special teams skills, but so far in camp he has been a ballhawk in the secondary, coming down with two interceptions. Forcing turnovers is a trait that every NFL team looks for, and it could be the way Kenny Robinson sticks on the Steelers roster.
Where there are winners, unfortunately you’ll find losers as well. It should be said that for these guys hope is not lost. It is early in camp, and oftentimes players can rebound, especially when the pads come on.
La’Raven Clark was signed with the opportunity of competing for a swing tackle job in mind, and after a rough first week he’ll need to improve with the pads in order to keep chasing that dream. It was often Clark who was on the other end Herbig’s impressive pass rush moves. Clark was already in a tough position, having signed with the Steelers prior to them drafting Broderick Jones and Spencer Anderson, but now he may truly find himself on the outside looking in.
Darnell Washington has all of the tools to succeed, it is just a matter of him putting it all together. There are a few things that stand out when watching Washington, the most obvious one is his body. He is physically gifted, his size and strength are clear. The other obvious one is that his game is a little rough around the edges. He’ll probably have a better week this week because he excels the most as a blocker, but in shorts he didn’t have the greatest week. His route running looks like it could use work, and his hands need a little more consistency. A false start in a team period at practice is also an excellent way to find yourself on the sideline very quickly. Washington looks unpolished at times, but if he reaches his potential Washington will be a draft steal for a long time to come.
Mason Rudolph is another interesting case. In terms of third-string quarterbacks around the NFL, Rudolph is probably one of the more likely ones to win a game. He has proven to be borderline capable in the past. So far at camp things haven’t been going his way. He looks like he might be forcing things just a little too much. Two interceptions is also not a great look for the veteran. For those looking for Rudolph to be on his way out, don’t hold your breath. With the NFL now allowing teams to dress three quarterbacks each game Rudolph will get a helmet on gameday, and the team likely feels a lot more comfortable with that being him than Tanner Morgan or any free agent option. Ideally the level of Rudolph’s play is something that the Steelers won’t have to worry about come the regular season, but he’s surely hoping for a better second week at St. Vincent College.
A minor loser in camp is linebacker Mark Robinson. Many were excited about the potential of Mark Robinson after a couple of good, but limited, showings late in the season last year. Now he finds his path to playing time much harder following the addition of Kwon Alexander to the room. Alexander’s signing is just the latest in an effort to completely revamp the inside linebackers this offseason. Those signings are out of his hands, but it’ll be up to Mark Robinson to prove his worth on the field.
It is still early into training camp, and the pads are just coming on, so a lot can change. That being said, making a good impression in the first week is a good way to start solidifying a role or roster spot, and some players did it better than others.
Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.