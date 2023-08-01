The Steelers have officially hit their first off day in Unity Township, and as they prepare to put the pads on it is time to look back at who has stood out through the early portion of training camp, both the good and the bad.

Anthony McFarland Jr. has been an exciting player to watch so far at St. Vincent. The running back came into camp needing to secure himself a roster spot after a quiet couple of seasons after he got drafted. This year he has seemed to solidify himself as the likely third running back behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. When he’s had the ball he has shown off the home run threat that got him drafted out of Maryland a couple of years ago. It’ll certainly be worth watching if there is more of an effort to get him involved in the offense, but for now he’s had a strong first few days of camp.

