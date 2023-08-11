The Steelers officially return to the field in their first taste of NFL preseason action in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers. Teams from all around the NFL have differing approaches to how they manage preseason playing time.
For some teams their star quarterback will hardly see the field, if at all. Other teams are looking to get their quarterback some regular action in an effort to prepare for the regular season.
While all players take things seriously, some have more on the line than others. Players fighting for roster spots know that the preseason is the biggest stage that they will get to show off their talents. Players competing for starting roles on their team know that these games are like auditions for the regular season, and a bad performance can mean just as much as a good one.
For the Steelers, head coach Mike Tomlin has made it clear that the healthy players will play to some degree in their opening contest. That means star players like Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Diontae Johnson and Minkah Fitzpatrick should all see the field for at the very least a drive or two.
Interestingly, Tomlin has acknowledged the fact that second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett will need some more time to warm up than some of the other, more veteran, players who surround him.
Last season the Steelers were fully enveloped with their first quarterback competition in the post Ben Roethlisberger era. This time around those questions are gone, but the focus will still be on Pickett as he continues to develop. Last year in the Steelers preseason opener against Seattle, Pickett was the third quarterback off the bench, entering the game after Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.
This time around, Pickett won’t have to wait long to see the field, but don’t expect him to just pop in for a drive and then hand things over. It would not be shocking to see Pickett play the entirety of the first quarter and, maybe a little bit of the second as well, before he hands things over to Trubisky, Rudolph and Tanner Morgan.
After Pickett it will most likely be that order of quarterbacks coming into the game. It is unclear if Morgan will get to see the field in Tampa Bay. He has been trying to make the most of the very limited reps he has been given in Latrobe, but with the competition of last year no longer being a concern, Morgan might have better odds of seeing the field than last year’s fourth quarterback in training camp, Chris Oladokun.
Some of the more established players may only see a drive or two. Players like Cam Heyward and Watt don’t have much left to prove to the coaching staff at this point in their successful careers. For them it is more about readjusting to game speed prior to the season beginning.
After last season’s quarterback battle, this year has a lot of focus on the left tackle position. The battle rages on between Dan Moore Jr. and first-round draft pick Broderick Jones. Through camp Moore Jr. has held the advantage, but he is one of those players that, while he has experience, is re-auditioning for the job as he tries to hold off Jones.
As the Steelers focus has shifted away from any quarterback battle, the Buccaneers are facing one of their own. Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are battling it out to see who takes over for the Buccaneers in their first season following Tom Brady’s retirement.
Both players will likely want to play on a fine line between aggressive and dangerous. It should be a good first test for the Steelers defense to play against two quarterbacks who have a lot on the line.
Tomlin has made it a focus throughout training camp to say that he is still trying to get to know these players. That includes seeing their communication, reactions to adversity, their tendencies and all of the other things that come with putting together a football team.
With that in mind Tomlin will likely do his best to manufacture some situations in a game setting to try and get a better understanding of his players. Particularly on the offensive side of the ball it would not be surprising to see younger players get looks in difficult situations to see how they react.
Calvin Austin III and Darnell Washington are two players who will likely be under Tomlin’s microscope during the game. They both possess high-level skill sets, but they have yet to be seen in a game environment like the one that will be readily available in Tampa Bay.
As Tomlin won’t hesitate to say, the depth chart means very little at this point in time. For the most part the team does it because the league forces them to.
Many of the Steelers promising rookies are toward the bottom of the depth chart, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see some of them be the first guys to rotate into the game come Friday evening. Those types of players are the ones that the team has the most to learn about. Scouting players in college can only bring the level of knowledge so far, especially when the game at the NFl level is so different.
The Steelers first preseason game in Tampa Bay is the perfect atmosphere for many to make their debuts and showcase their skills and continued development. While the stakes are low for the organization as a whole, for many of the players this will be their first chance to, using Tomlin’s words, spar against another team in the hopes that they will soon get to box.
