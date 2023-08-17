The Steelers were attempting to continue making the routine plays as they work toward wrapping up their stay at St. Vincent later this week.
The Steelers were in full pads for the second straight day in Latrobe, and they continued to bring the intensity in a Wednesday practice that felt to be part of the grind that players go through to get ready for an NFL season.
With that feeling of a routine and of comfort is something that coach Mike Tomlin proactively works to avoid. After a dropped pass Tomlin yelled out one of his signature phrases, “Make routine plays routinely!” at the guilty receiver.
That message was a theme of the day as the feeling of excitement of being in Latrobe and the start of the football season is wearing off, and the reality of the work sets in for the players.
As they always do the Steelers started the team sessions off with 7-shots, and there was a sense of deja vu as things appeared eerily similar to Tuesday’s session.
The offense started with more of a rush-based attack in the period, starting with three straight plays on the ground.
On the first play it was the defense winning the war at the line of scrimmage. It was Cameron Heyward and Isaiahh Loudermilk combining to bring down Najee Harris before he could get into the endzone.
On the next play it was more of the same for the defense. This time the players came together as a unit more than any single player to stop the push of the offensive line before they could push Harris over the line and into the endzone.
It took until the third try, but the offense finally got the ball into the endzone. This time it was Jaylen Warren who got across the line for the score following two unsuccessful attempts by Harris.
After attempting to establish the run the offense tried to capitalize by running a play action. It briefly looked as if Kenny Pickett had an open Allen Robinson, but he held the ball and suddenly he wasn’t open anymore. Pickett ended up firing the ball in the direction of Dionate Johnson, but it fell incomplete.
Much like on Tuesday, Mitch Trubisky entered facing a deficit where the defense would only need to win one rep to take the drill. On the first play with the second-team, Anthony McFarland Jr. got the handoff, and it initially looked like he got stuffed, but the coaches allowed the sides to attempt to push the pile, and eventually it was the offense that pushed McFarland Jr. into the endzone for the score.
Keeping the theme of attacking on the ground going, the ball was once again given to Jaylen Warren, and this time he ran off tackle and walked into the endzone for an easy score to tie things at 3-3.
Again like on Tuesday, Tomlin called for the first-team offense and defense to come in and settle things with one final play to end the drill. Like on Tuesday, the Pickett-led offense finally clicked, but this time it was with George Pickens catching the final pass to win the drill in front of veteran Patrick Peterson.
After the period the team quickly got back to work, with receivers and defensive backs working against one another down on the goal line.
It was a competitive period with a lot of back and forth between the two sides. As expected Pickens was a difficult man to cover, even beating one of the best in the business in Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Secondary coach Grady Brown watched the drill closely from the back of the endzone, coaching up his players rep after rep.
New Steeler Lavert Hill was a popular guy in the drill, jumping up to take reps against whoever he could get, no matter if it was against Johnson or Dez Fitzpatrick. It is a good sign for someone who doesn’t have a ton of time to leave a lasting impression with the Steelers after only signing earlier this week.
Later in the day the Steelers went back to the team-run period that the offense struggled with on Tuesday, but this time with more success. The defense still put together a strong showing, but this time the offense was able to move the ball.
A creative play by offensive coordinator Matt Canada had the defense flowing one way with motion before a jet sweep came back across, fooling the defense and picking up a solid chunk of yards.
Additional eyes were on the period to see how new running back Xazavian Valladay was progressing during his second practice with the Steelers. He hit the ground running, quite literally, showing some solid burst, “We got some late-comers, some new running backs and so-forth. I wanted to give them an environment where they can show what they’re capable of while at the same time readying themselves for the stadium opportunity this weekend.” said Tomlin.
Valladay finds himself in a similar position to Hill, needing to take advantage of just about every opportunity to make his skills known.
Later in the day the defense proved that its production on Tuesday was not a fluke, adding another pair of interceptions in a 7-on-7 period. First it was Trubisky throwing an interception to Elandon Roberts, even though it would be wrong to really place the blame on Trubisky.
The pass was intended for Calvin Austin III, who bobbled the ball, knocking it up for Roberts to snatch.
The next interception could be placed on the quarterback; this time it was Mason Rudolph tossing the pick. It was safety Miles Killebrew who caught the ball for his first interception of training camp.
After the 7-on-7 session the Steelers went into their final team period of the day, working around the endzone. Both sides had their moments during the final period of practice. The defense had several snaps where it generated good pressure, but there were also times where Pickett or Trubisky was able to sit and find their man. Practice was called after Trubisky found tight end Rodney Williams for a touchdown, much to the excitement of his teammates.
NOTES
Some of the Steelers who were missing from the past couple of days returned during Wednesday’s practice. Safety Tre Norwood was a limited participant, but was back in pads and participating where he could.
In a similar situation was linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski as he also returned in pads but was held out of team drills like Norwood.
Coach Tomlin spoke on others missing practice and indicated that things aren’t extremely serious with Nate Herbig and Larry Ogunjobi.
Ogunjobi has appeared in a boot for the past several days, but Tomlin mentioned him as someone who was nearing a return.
Tomlin mentioned Nate Herbig as someone who likely just needs a few days before he can return to the field, a good sign for someone who is likely to be a key reserve this season.
It appears the linebacker Kwon Alexander is moving up the depth chart. Wednesday he worked mostly with starter Cole Holcomb, while Elandon Roberts worked mostly with Mark Robinson. It ultimately might not mean a lot for a team that figures to play all four guys at some point, but it is something to watch as the Steelers go into their “dress rehearsal” game this weekend.
