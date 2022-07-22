A quick run-through of the most commonly asked questions about training camp
Q: What does it cost to attend a Steelers Training Camp at St. Vincent College?
A: Admission is FREE to all Steelers Training Camp practices at St. Vincent College. Fans will need to have a mobile ticket to enter St. Vincent College.
Q: How can I get a ticket to Steelers Training Camp if I don’t have a smartphone?
A: Secure your ticket online for the dates that you want to attend, and a staff member will help you troubleshoot on the day of practice.
Q: What happens if there is inclement weather?
A: Download the Steelers Official Mobile App to opt in to Training Camp push notifications (Settings > Notifications), and/or follow along on all Steelers digital platforms, for the latest weather and practice updates should they become available.
Q: Where can I park at St. Vincent College?
A: Free parking is available for all fans visiting Steelers Training Camp at St. Vincent College. The parking lot entrance is located at the intersection of St. Vincent Drive and Brouwers Drive and is clearly marked by campus directional signage.
ADA parking can be found at the intersection of St. Vincent Drive and Fraser Purchase Road. Once you have arrived on campus, take Monastery Drive to the designated ADA lot.
Q: Is there a Clear Bag Policy at Steelers Training Camp?
A: No. There is not a Clear Bag Policy at Steelers Training Camp.
Q: What time does Steelers Practice start?
A: The campus opens to all fans at noon, and the players will take the field at 1:55 p.m. Early arrival is encouraged.
Q: Are all Training Camp practices open to the public?
A: All “Open Practices” are available to fans. For the full schedule, visit our Training Camp website for more information. Morning walkthroughs are closed to the public.
Q: Can I get autographs at Steelers Training Camp?
A: While autographs are not guaranteed to fans attending Training Camp, we encourage fans to arrive early to find seating closer to the field level. The players commonly stop by after practice to sign autographs.
Q: What can I NOT bring to Steelers Training Camp?
A: As mandated by the Steelers Training Camp security and St. Vincent College, the following items are NOT permitted on campus:
• Firearms, weapons of any type or fireworks
•Alcohol
Video cameras or professional cameras/lenses
Audio recording devices
Flammable liquids
Noisemakers — air horns, klaxon, bells, whistles, etc.
Noise enhancing devices
Stereo systems
Laser pointers of any type, poles, or rods
Any other items deemed dangerous or unacceptable by security
Smoking of any kind, no vapes
For more questions on permitted vs. non-permitted items, please call 412-323-1200
Q: Can I tailgate at Steelers Training Camp?
A: Tailgating is not permitted on the St. Vincent College property. Tents, grill tables and other tailgating equipment are not permitted on campus. Fans are welcome to bring their own chairs, as seating space in the bleachers facing the Chuck Noll Field is limited based on first-come first-serve basis.
Q: Where can I access a restroom?
A: Several restroom facilities are available around Steelers Training Camp.
Q: Can I purchase food and beverages at Steelers Training Camp?
A: A variety of food trucks will be available to fans throughout the course of practice.
Q: Can I bring or purchase alcohol for Steelers Training Camp?
A: No alcohol is permitted at Steelers Training Camp or around the St. Vincent College campus. Violators will be escorted off the property.
Q: Can I bring my pet to Training Camp?
A: Pets are not permitted at Steelers Training Camp. Exceptions are made only for service animals.
Q: Can I film practice?
A: No, fans cannot film practice. No audio or video recording is permitted on any device.
Emergency and Special Assistance
Local EMS, campus security and law enforcement representatives are available on campus. For immediate assistance either identify a campus security representative or call 911.
