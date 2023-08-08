The Steelers will finally play their first preseason game of the year this Friday. They’ll make the trip down to Tampa Bay to face off against old rival Baker Mayfield and the rest of a Buccaneers squad stuck in a transitional period following the retirement of Tom Brady.
For those who have not made the trip to St. Vincent, this Friday will be the first chance for many to get a glimpse at how the 2023-24 iteration of the Pittsburgh Steelers are shaping up.
Being in front of the fans once again is already a strong motivating factor for many players, and the Steelers fans have done a great job of making SVC an exciting atmosphere, but there is always something exciting for players when they finally get to go against another team. With Friday being the first chance many will get there are some players who deserve some extra attention and focus in their first action of the season.
Broderick Jones is a no-brainer to find on this list. The rookie first-round pick has put together a strong camp, but a strong performance during Friday’s contest will go a long way in boosting Jones toward the starting position.
Similarly, if Dan Moore Jr. struggles it would be possible for Jones to overtake him that way. Still, the eyes should be on Jones as he suits up for his first-ever game for the Steelers.
Calvin Austin III is another player who finds himself in must-watch territory as the team prepares to face Tampa Bay. Austin III was a rookie last season but missed the entire year with a foot injury; this will be his first chance at game action in over a year.
While he has put together a strong camp and clearly has a role within the offense, getting back on the field for a game is sure to be an exciting feat for Austin III. Currently, Austin III is listed as the primary returner in addition to his role as a wide receiver, so watch for him to potentially make a splash there as well as on offense.
Against all odds, Kendrick Green makes this list. The offensive lineman has found a resurgence in local popularity as he has debuted his talents at the fullback/ tight end position. In practices in Latrobe, Green has acted as a lead blocker and pass catcher in addition to his normal duties of a center. If there comes an opportunity for Green to showcase his versatility in Tampa Bay, no matter what happens, you won’t want to miss it.
The Steelers offense is full of exciting players to watch as next on the list is rookie tight end Darnell Washington. By my own admittance Washington didn’t have the best start to training camp, but once the pads came on Washington turned into a different player. With all the potential in the world, it will certainly be worth watching to see how much Washington flashes in his first action with the Steelers.
Backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky has started to target Washington more often, so watching Washington work in the passing game will certainly be of interest. Washington is also known to be an effective blocker, so there is something to watch for in all facets of Washington’s game.
While the young offense will certainly draw a lot of eyes come Friday night, there are still plenty of pieces to watch for on the defensive side of the ball. One of the top prospects to watch on defense will be linebacker Nick Herbig.
Assuming he is healthy, Herbig has been a strong pass rusher throughout camp and has worked quite a bit with T.J. Watt to add some additional moves to his repertoire. The offensive tackles down in Tampa Bay could be in for a long night if Herbig is able to perform at a level close to what he has flashed in training camp.
Staying with another former Wisconsin Badger, Keeanu Benton should have some attention on him as he heads into this contest. After a quiet start to camp, Benton has become more and more noticeable.
He is initially listed on the depth chart behind a handful of veterans, but if he continues to elevate his play he may be a hard player to bury on a depth chart. He has the tools to be a sneaky pass rusher, and he has already displayed some of the tools that have made Cameron Heyward such a successful player, getting his hands up often to bat down passes.
Unlike the first two defensive players, Mark Robinson is not a rookie. For the most part, he was a non-factor last season; late in the year he was given the opportunity to suit up and showcased some positive traits in the limited action.
Now, Robinson finds himself in a crowded linebacker room. The young player will likely be given plenty of playing time in this contest, so a good showing could go a long way in improving the trust the coaching staff has in him. Robinson is a physical player who is no stranger to contact, but his growth in the more technical areas of the inside linebacker position will be what keeps him on the field come time for the regular season to begin.
In a contest where the score doesn’t really matter, the things to watch for are often harder to find, especially for those who are just now tuning in. With so many young players looking to make a splash in their debuts or showcase their continued growth from last season, there will be plenty to watch for when the Steelers step on the field in Tampa Bay.
