The Pittsburgh Steelers will host four kids summer camps, including one at St. Vincent College.
The camps feature instruction from current and former Steelers players and some of the best coaches in Western Pennsylvania.
The camp at St. Vincent College will take place June 25-26. There are other camps at California University of Pennsylvania (June 12-13), Slippery Rock University (June 22-23) and West Allegheny High School (July 16-17).
The camp costs $195 and is open to children between ages 6-14. Each camper will participate in non-contact drills and skills sessions. Campers will also receive two tickets to a home preseason game, camp T-shirt, water bottle, lunch both days, coupons, other giveaway items and more.
The two-day camps also consist of position drills, life lessons, team drills, an autograph session and 7-on-7 NFL flag football games. The coaches are current and former Steelers High School Coach of the Week winners and/or members of their staff.
Each site can host only 200 kids. Children must register on a first-come, first-serve registration basis. Registration is now open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.