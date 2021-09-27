PITTSBURGH – Ben Roethlisberger looked like an aging 39-year-old quarterback, the offensive line had no push, and a wounded defense didn’t do much to help either.
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had their way with the Steelers during a punchless 24-10 victory on Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
“I’m not going to point fingers at anybody else and going to point the thumb at myself,” Roethlisberger said. “I’m trying to figure it out. I’m a little surprised by it. A little frustrated by it. I hate losing. We’re not going to quit and give up.”
Roethlisberger finished 38 of 58 for 318 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, as Pittsburgh lost at home against Cincinnati for the first time since 2015. Pittsburgh previously won 14 of 16 against the Bengals prior to Sunday, but now the Steelers are in last place in the AFC North, off to their worst start since opening 0-4 in 2013.
Steelers’ rookie first-round pick Najee Harris had 146 yards of total offense on Sunday. He only rushed for 40 yards, but caught 14 passes – the most ever in a game by a Steelers’ running back – for 102 yards out of the backfield. Tight end Pat Freiermuth, the Steelers’ second-round pick, caught the first touchdown pass of his career, but Pittsburgh couldn’t do much to crawl out of a 17-point second-half hole.
“We’ve got to be better, man,” Steelers’ coach Mike Tomlin said. “We’re not putting ourselves in a position to win playing the way we played today.”
The Steeler offense finished with four punts, two Roethlisberger interceptions, a missed field goal and a pair of seres that ended on downs during the final two possessions. Seven of their 11 offensive series lasted 2:17 or less.
Aside from an 86-yard touchdown drive, the Steelers had just 19 yards of total offense in five other first-half series. The Steelers picked up the pace in the second half while trying to unsuccessfully scramble out of their early deficit.
Penalties were a problem throughout the afternoon, but particularly marred one fourth-quarter drive that ended with a field goal after advancing to the 3-yard line. Another late drive ended with a turnover on downs after advancing to the Bengals’ 11-yard line.
“If we had the answers, we’d do everything we could to fix it,” Roethlisberger said. “Right now, it’s just a lack of execution for whatever reason.”
The Steeler defense played without top edge rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, both hampered by groin injuries. The Steelers were also without wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who injured his knee on the final play of last week’s home loss against the Raiders. The Steeler defense – already without Tyson Alualu (ankle) and Stephon Tuitt (injured reserve) – failed to hit Burrow even once, as their NFL-record streak of 75 straight games with a sack ended.
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs) along with linemen Kendrick Green (knee) and Chuks Okorafor (concussion) all left Sunday’s game with injuries. All five Steelers’ offensive linemen drew at least one flag before Green and Okorafor left in the second half.
“I know we’ve got to clean up our penalties,” Tomlin said. “I know we’ve got to make routine plays routinely. And those are two things we’re not doing right now. You’re an easy team to beat when you play like that.”
The Steeler offense had four penalties, a turnover and 14 yards of total offense in its first three possessions.
The defense tried to help early, as Terrell Edmunds picked off a Burrow pass on Cincinnati’s second possession, but Roethlisberger gave it back to the Bengals with an interception of his own.
That set up the first score of the game, as Burrow connected with former Pitt standout Tyler Boyd for a 17-yard touchdown to give the Bengals a 7-0 lead.
The Steelers had just 25 yards of total offense through their first four drives and 17 plays. But Roethlisberger and company found rhythm on the Steelers fifth drive.
The Steelers recorded six first downs on the 15-play, 86-yard series, which spanned almost nine minutes. Harris had 57 yards on the drive, including an 18-yard swing pass that set up a 4-yard touchdown to former Penn State standout Freiermuth, the first of his career.
The Bengals immediately responded with a 3-play, 75-yard drive, lasting just 27 seconds. Burrow capped the series with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase to put the Bengals in front, 14-7, with 37 seconds to play in the half.
The Bengals extended the lead to 10 points, 17-7, during the opening drive of the second half. Evan McPherson capped the 10-play, 55-yard drive with a 43-yard field goal.
Roethlisberger threw his second interception of the game to Logan Wilson and Burrow capitalized three plays later with a 9-yard touchdown to Chase, effectively putting the game away.
“There’s enough (blame) to go around and we take responsibility for that,” Tomlin said. “That’s what you do when you play losing football. And we did that today.”
