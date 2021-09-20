PITTSBURGH – Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the offense struggled.
The Steeler defense had its moments, too while missing several key components.
It certainly wasn’t the same group that knocked off a highly-regarded Buffalo Bills’ team, which is believed to be a contender in the AFC, on the road one week earlier.
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders knocked off the Steelers, 26-17, during their home opener at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
“We’ve got to get it figured out because I’m frustrated that I’m not playing well enough,” Roethlisberger said. “The good news is that it’s still early. We’ve got a long road ahead of us and a lot of time to try and get it fixed.”
The Steelers turned the ball over during two of their first three possessions. Their fourth drive resulted in a touchdown and gave the Steelers the lead, but Daniel Carson hit his third field goal of the first half to give the Raiders a 9-7 halftime lead.
The Raiders extended their lead to 16-7 following a third-quarter touchdown, but rookie running back Najee Harris responded with the first touchdown of his career. The Raiders immediately answered with a 61-yard strike from Carr to Henry Ruggs that effectively put the game out of reach, despite a 56-yard field goal from Chris Boswell, the longest in Heinz Field history.
“Right now, my play’s just not good enough,” Roethlisberger said. “If I played better, we’d have a chance to win the football game. So that loss, I’ll take that.”
Roethlisberger completed 27 of 40 passes for 295 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Diontae Johnson caught nine passes for 105 yards, but left the game in the final seconds with a knee injury. Harris caught five passes for 43 yards and his first touchdown, but he only rushed for 38 yards on 10 rushes, as the Steelers averaged 2.8 yards per carry. A retooled offensive line couldn’t get any push up front in the run game and also allowed the 39-year-old Roethlisberger to be hit 10 times.
“We had some moments, but like anything else, we’ve just got to find ways to improve more, fix our flaws, fix our mistakes,” Harris said. “We had a lot of mistakes. We had a good amount of penalties.”
The Steelers also have a good amount of injuries on the defensive side.
Veteran cornerback Joe Haden and inside linebacker Devin Bush were inactive after groin injuries popped up during practice on Friday. Defensive tackle Tyson Alualu sustained a fractured ankle in the first quarter and T.J. Watt exited in the second quarter, also with a groin injury.
Watt, who recently signed a contract that made him the richest defensive player in the NFL, was a disruptive force before leaving the game with a sack and a forced fumble.
“I know T.J. was raring and had a lot of havoc early in the game,” Steelers DT Cam Heyward said. “Losing (Tyson Alualu) was something we had to adjust to. It took me awhile to settle down, but he’s a heck of a player. We’ll see what happens. Injuries are part of the game. It’s not something we can run from.”
The Raiders extended their two-point halftime lead to 16-7 following a seven-play, 82-yard series. Carr connected with Ruggs for a 30-yard gain, which set up a 9-yard touchdown pass to Foster Moreau.
Pittsburgh slogged through the third quarter, but the Steelers reached the end zone early in the fourth. Roethlisberger connected with Chase Claypool for a 52-yard pickup and found Harris for a 25-yard catch-and-run touchdown – the first of his career – two plays later.
Carr and the Raiders quickly responded with the deciding 61-yard touchdown strike to Ruggs as Las Vegas reclaimed its nine-point lead, 23-14.
The Steelers never had an answer after that.
“I wasn’t good enough,” Roethlisberger said. “There were times that we looked good and a lot of times that we didn’t. We’ve got to get it figured out.”
The Steelers’ offensive struggles were apparent at the outset with an interception and a turnover on downs on their first three possessions.
Pittsburgh briefly found its rhythm on the next possession.
Johnson hauled in a 41-yard reception and JuJu Smith-Schuster scored on a 3-yard rush two plays later to put Pittsburgh in front, 7-6.
Carlson’s 41-yard field goal gave the Raiders a 9-7 lead that they never relinquished.
“I’m disappointed that we lost the game and I’m disappointed that I didn’t play well enough to help us win the game,” Roethlisberger said.
