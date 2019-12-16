PITTSBURGH — If the season were to end today, the Pittsburgh Steelers would qualify for the playoffs.
That’s the good news.
The bad news? The Steelers missed out on an opportunity to significantly improve their playoff positioning in the AFC, and now their season is on the brink.
Josh Allen threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Kroft with 7:55 to play and the Buffalo Bills rallied past the Steelers and clinched a playoff spot following a 17-10 victory on Sunday night at Heinz Field.
“We will learn from this and move forward to our next opportunity,” Steelers’ coach Mike Tomlin said. “This one is gone. We lived it.
“There is scarcity in this business. You only get so many opportunities to state a case for yourself.”
The surging Steelers had an opportunity to leapfrog the Bills for the top AFC wild-card spot, but Buffalo snapped Pittsburgh’s three-game win streak and secured its second playoff berth in three seasons.
Pittsburgh entered with wins in seven of its last eight games after a 1-4 start. The Steelers remain the No. 6 seed in the AFC, but they have no room for error, and no comfort in currently holding down a playoff spot.
“This isn’t the end of the world for us with the playoffs,” guard Ramon Foster said. “We have to learn from this. It might be good to drop this, so we move forward. There’s a lot we have to clean up.
“It’s not over. We’re still in this.”
Devlin Hodges completed 23 of 38 passes for 202 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions. Hodges had a chance to become the first undrafted rookie in the Super Bowl era to win his first four starts. He threw just two interceptions and took six sacks in his first five appearances. Hodges was sacked four times on Sunday.
“There are 11 guys on offense and obviously when you’re the quarterback, you’re the leader,” Hodges said. “When the quarterback plays bad, usually that’s not good. I just have to play better.”
James Conner played for the first time since missing five of his last six games with a shoulder injury. He finished with 42 yards rushing and caught a touchdown pass.
JuJu Smith-Schuster missed his fourth straight game. James Washington led the Steelers with five catches for 83 yards while Diontae Johnson also caught five passes for 62 yards. Nick Vannett caught five passes for 40 yards, filling in for Vance McDonald, who was out with a concussion.
“After a loss like that, it’s kind of quiet,” Hodges said. “Everyone knows what’s on everyone’s mind. Not a whole lot of talking needs to be done.”
Pittsburgh scored on the first drive of the second half to take a 10-7 lead.
Hodges opened the series with a 31-yard pass to Johnson and Conner broke off a 17-yard run, setting up his 11-yard touchdown reception two plays later. The 69-yard touchdown drive came after Pittsburgh totaled 64 yards in the first half.
Tre’Davious White returned his second interception of the game 49 yards to the Pittsburgh 18 late in the third quarter. The Bills couldn’t capitalize and instead settled for a 36-yard field goal by Stephen Hauschka to tie it.
The Bills took the lead for good on their next possession.
Allen connected with John Brown for a 40-yard gain one play after a Pittsburgh punt. Five plays later, Allen found Kroft at the front pylon for a 14-yard touchdown pass.
“They made a play and we didn’t,” said safety Terrell Edmunds, who was beat on the play. “That’s how they won the game.”
Consecutive interceptions by Jordan Poyer and Levi Wallace on Pittsburgh’s last two possessions sealed the victory for the Bills. In Pittsburgh’s last three possessions, the Steelers had a trio of three-and-outs and three interceptions.
“We had opportunities to win this game,” Foster said. “We did not make enough plays. I feel the majority of this falls on our back as an offense. We simply just need to be better. We are getting a lot of opportunities, but we didn’t take advantage of them.”
Allen’s one-yard touchdown run on the second play of the second quarter opened the scoring.
Allen’s ninth score also established a new single-season franchise record for touchdowns rushing by a quarterback. Buffalo took advantage of a short field following a 22-yard punt and converted a fourth down during the 40-yard series.
Pittsburgh trailed, 7-3, when Steven Nelson picked off Allen late in the second quarter. A face-mask set Pittsburgh up with first-and-goal from the 10, but Johnson fumbled and the Bills recovered to preserve a four-point halftime lead.
A Steeler defense — ranked No. 5 in the league — entered the game No. 1 in sacks and takeaways. But they only registered one sack and two turnovers. The Bills — ranked No. 3 in the league — forced four interceptions and a fumble
The Steelers’ aggressive top-five ranked defense has taken the pressure off Hodges and a conservative offense to this point.
But now the pressure is on the Steelers to make the playoffs in the final two weeks of the regular season, starting with next Sunday at the New York Jets.
“There are no seven-game series and things of that nature,” Tomlin said. “We respect what transpired and we understand it. There is nothing we can do as we sit here but get focused on our next opportunity. We will do that. I promise you that.”
NOTES: T.J. Watt is the first player in Steelers history with multiple 13-sack seasons. … Pittsburgh registered at least one sack in 55 straight games, the longest in regular-season franchise history. … Chris Boswell kicked his 125th career field goal, fourth-most in Steelers history. … The matchup featured the first trio of brothers – Pittsburgh’s Trey and Terrell Edmunds and Buffalo’s Tremaine Edmunds – to appear in the same game since 1927.
