While the opening of the 55th annual Pittsburgh Steelers’ summer training camp at St. Vincent College gets extensive media attention in newspapers, radio and television, and attracts tens of thousands of fans to the campus, their move to SVC in 1966 started quietly.
A review of the Latrobe Bulletin archives revealed that the opening of Steelers’ camp in 1966 was secondary to reports about local baseball leagues and Arnold Palmer’s appearance in the 48th annual PGA tournament.
The first public mention of the Steelers coming to Latrobe appeared in a story by then sports editor Steve Kittey on July 5, 1966: “It seems summer has just reached us, but already all the National Football League teams are about set to open their training camps. For our pride and joy in the NFL, Pittsburgh, the moment of truth is fast approaching for it and new coach Bill Austin.
“This Friday, Austin will hold an early week of workouts for 51 players, most of whom are rookies. Next week, the entire squad will gather under the auspices of Austin’s watchful eye. Site of the training camp is the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island. The final two weeks of the Steelers’ training camp will be held on the campus of Saint Vincent College.”
The next mention of the Steelers arriving at St. Vincent College was not until August 12, 1966, when Kittey, who’s now the editorial director at the Bulletin, reported: “Just a reminder to die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fans that Coach Bill Austin will bring his National Football League entry to the Latrobe district Aug. 29 through Sept. 7 when the Steelers will be training on the campus of St. Vincent College. Currently, the Steelers are training at Rhode Island where they also trained last year. The Rev. Conall Pfiester, OSB, (treasurer and procurator at St. Vincent) and, Steelers owner Art Rooney Sr. indicated the Steelers are considering using the St. Vincent campus for pre-season training next year.”
On Aug. 29, 1966, the Steelers arrived on campus and the Latrobe Bulletin reported: “The Steelers began practicing at St. Vincent College this afternoon in their first workout since Saturday’s 17-6 defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. Can’t help becoming more enthused about the chances of the Steelers making a respectable showing in the NFL season after Saturday’s game. For the first time in the exhibition grind, Packer Coach Vince Lombardi went nearly full time with his first string lineup, but the Steelers refused to be overpowered...The team will be practicing all week at the St. Vincent campus for those interested in watching the workouts. The sessions will be conducted in the open and all fans are welcome to attend.”
The Latrobe Bulletin’s August 30, 1966, article by then assistant sports editor Robert Osborne noted that the media were already being courted by the rising franchise: “The Pittsburgh Steelers officially opened drills at St. Vincent College yesterday by hosting a press day which was fully attended by members of the press, radio and television of the Pittsburgh district. The ‘new look’ Steelers went through a light exercise drill which consisted of running plays against a mock defense for the benefit of the hundreds of spectators who lined the hills surrounding the practice field…”
Training camps were visited by hundreds of fans in those days until the Super Steelers of the 1970s captured four Super Bowl championships and drew thousands of fans for their annual pilgrimage to training camp.
The Steelers camp is regularly recognized as being one of the most fan-friendly in the NFL and draws some of the league’s largest daily crowds. Sports Illustrated’s Peter King has labeled it “the most picturesque camp.”
The Steelers’ camp at St. Vincent and the Vikings’ camp at Minnesota State University are the second oldest sites in the NFL. The oldest continuously operating camp is the Green Bay Packers camp at another Catholic college, St. Norbert, in DePere, Wisc., which started in 1963.
The camp has continued at SVC under head coaches Bill Austin (1966-1968), Chuck Noll (1969-1991), Bill Cowher (1992-2006) and, since 2007, Mike Tomlin.
St. Vincent College will welcome the Steelers’ players and staff and to accommodate thousands of visitors for their 55th training camp as well as the news media from all over the world who will be following them.
