PITTSBURGH — After struggling through the first four weeks of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers generated plenty of goodwill through the first three quarters of Sunday’s game against Denver with 24 points offensively and six points allowed.
None of it would have mattered without the final two drives of the game.
The offense generated a field goal and the defense forced an interception as James Pierre picked off Teddy Bridgewater with 11 seconds left, helping Pittsburgh clinch a 27-19 victory against Denver at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
“Just to get a win, that’s all that matters,” Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. “We didn’t care if it was pretty or ugly, we just wanted to win the game, and we did that. It took all of us and it took the whole game.”
The Steeler offense exhibited an impressive display of balance for the first time in nearly a year. Roethlisberger only needed to complete 15 of 25 passes for 253 yards and touchdowns to Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson. Claypool led the Steelers with five catches for 130 yards, while Johnson had two catches for 72 yards.
Rookie running back Najee Harris eclipsed 100 yards rushing for the first time in his NFL career. He’s the first Steeler running back to rush for more than 100 yards since James Connor in Week 5 last season against Cleveland. Before Sunday, Pittsburgh had just one 100-yard rusher in the previous 16 games.
Harris finished with a career-best 122 yards and a touchdown before a cramping issue in his calves forced him to the sidelines in the closing minutes of the game.
“I thought (Harris) did great, but the running game is more than just one person,” Roethlisberger said. “The line has to open things up and they did that.”
Pittsburgh led 24-19, as the offense took over without Harris at its own 25 with 5:46 to play. Benny Snell took over in the backfield, and Roethlisberger threw first-down passes to Claypool and Johnson, which set up a Chris Boswell 43-yard field goal.
“Obviously, we would have liked to have stayed on the field at the end of the game to finish it,” Roethlisberger said. “We were able to go out and get points, which is big. It was a good drive.”
The defense held firm after a pair of Bridgewater touchdown passes put the Broncos within striking distance. Trailing by eight, Bridgewater sought to force overtime, but his pass was picked off by Pierre to end the game.
“I appreciate his mentality,” Steelers’ coach Mike Tomlin said of Pierre. “He was tough-minded about it and stayed in the fight.”
The Steelers scored a season-high 27 points against Denver. Their 18-point lead at the end of the third quarter was their largest in any game at any point since a 27-3 win against Jacksonville last November.
A lively first half set the tone. The offense hadn’t scored 17 points in the first half during any of its past 12 games. Roethlisberger also had two pass plays of at least 50 yards – there was only one in the first four games combined – for the first time since 2017 against Carolina.
“The offense got started fast,” Tomlin said. “We needed that.”
A pair of third-down conversions were key on the Steelers’ first drive of the game. Roethlisberger connected with Claypool for 23 yards on third-and-one and he closed the six-play, 85-yard drive with a 50-yard touchdown pass to Johnson on third down to give Pittsburgh an early 7-0 lead. After failing to score an offensive first-quarter point in 10 straight games, the Steelers scored touchdowns on their opening drive in back-to-back weeks for the first time since 2017.
A Roethlisberger fumble on the Steelers’ second possession set up a Brandon McManus 39-yard field goal, which put the Broncos on the board. Pittsburgh later extended its lead to 10-3 following a Boswell 48-yard field goal, which was set up by a Najee Harris 20-yard run.
Javonte Williams got the Broncos to the 2-yard line with a 49-yard run on third down. But he spiked the ball after the run, forcing a delay of game. Devin Bush, who later left the game with an injury, came up with a 12-yard sack for Pittsburgh and the Broncos eventually settled for a 29-yard field goal.
Pittsburgh answered with a touchdown, but the Steelers lost JuJu Smith-Schuster on the first play of the series with a shoulder injury. Roethlisberger later connected with Claypool for a 59-yard catch-and-run. It was Roethlisberger’s 60th career completion of 50-plus yards, tying Peyton Manning for fifth in NFL history. A pass interference call on Kyle Fuller set up a Harris 1-yard touchdown two plays later, giving Pittsburgh a 17-6 lead.
Boswell kicked a 51-yard field goal, but it was negated by a 15-yard personal foul on Denver’s Dre’Mont Jones for leverage on the kick. Roethlisberger made the Broncos pay three plays later with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Claypool, which gave the Steelers a 24-6 lead.
That wasn’t enough, as the Steelers had tense moments on offense and defense during the final two drives of the game. But the offense and the defense came through.
“We are appreciative of the efforts and the win we got today,” Tomlin said. “But those types of perspectives and things of that nature will be revealed to us as we continue to play. Time will tell the story.”
