The Steelers will return their tradition of a special evening practice under the lights at Latrobe Memorial Stadium for Friday Night Lights on Friday, Aug. 5.
How to buy tickets
Presale tickets can be purchased at Greater Latrobe Athletic Office on the Greater Latrobe Senior High Campus (131 High School Road, Latrobe, PA 15650) beginning the week of July 5. Please contact 724-539-4200, extension 25205 for more information about Athletic Office hours.
On Friday, Aug. 5, tickets will go on sale at Latrobe Memorial Stadium (131 Irving Avenue, Latrobe, PA 15650) at noon and can be purchased throughout the day. Tickets can also be purchased at the booths as gates open at 5 p.m.
All concessions and ticket sales will be cash only.
Adult Tickets
$5 per ticketChildren Under 5: Free admission
When to arrive
Arrive early and experience Latrobe Fest from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. This year will feature the Steelers Experience, outdoor activities, vendors, food, music, and fun for the entire family.
Autograph signings will take place from 3-4 p.m and 4-5 p.m.. Admission is free to all.
*All profits will support Greater Latrobe Athletic Teams & Clubs, Greater Latrobe School Clubs & Groups, Booster Groups, and surrounding Latrobe Community Entities.
