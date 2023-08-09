The Steelers returned from their day off with a bang, hitting the field for what was one of the most physical practices of training camp before they eventually turn their attention to Tampa Bay and their matchup with the Buccaneers this Friday.
Coach Mike Tomlin was pleased with what he saw throughout the day saying, “I didn’t want to warm up to our work week… we don’t need to have the corporate Monday morning or the corporate Friday afternoon in terms of our progress. I liked what I saw in that regard.”
As is the case with many differing factors throughout training camp, the physical day after a day off was by design, “It helped because of the things we were focused on today, it was a physical day with short yardage and goal line. Really good, stiff competition,” said Tomlin.
As the Steelers always do, the first team period of practice was 7-shots, and this one had an uncommon scoreline with the offense pulling out a dominant 6-1 win.
They started things on the ground, giving the ball to Najee Harris, who ran left and found his way into the endzone for the first point for the offense. The next rep Kenny Pickett was able to sit in the pocket with his offensive line putting up some good protection, he was eventually able to find Pat Friermuth for the touchdown.
It should also be noted that after easing back into things, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was a full participant in the drill.
Former Steelers safety Ryan Clark was at practice on Tuesday and he made his disagreement, and defensive bias, clear first saying that Friermuth dropped the ball before concluding that the defense would’ve sacked Pickett if they were allowed.
Clark and the defense got a little reprieve as the next rep fell incomplete with Pickett targeting George Pickens unsuccessfully. Things quickly got back on track as on the very next rep the duo got back on the same page and connected for the touchdown.
Needing only one successful rep, Mitch Trubisky came in to lead the second offense, and he quickly secured the win for the offense, finding tight end Rodney Williams for the score.
At this point Clark was playfully yelling about how unfair the drill was for the defense, complaining about the offense airing it out during the drill. Multiple players came over to ask the nearby staff if Clark was mic’d up, but he was simply having fun.
The offensive onslaught continued with Trubisky connecting with Darnell Washington for a score, a sight that is becoming more and more common between the two. Trubisky then ended the drill after connecting with Miles Boykin to get the sixth and final point for the offense.
After completing 7-shots Tomlin didn’t wait to keep the high-octane practice going, moving the focus over to a tackling drill featuring running backs and receivers going against linebackers, corners and safeties.
There were a lot of highlights in this period. Anthony McFarland Jr. was a big winner, getting the better of Kwon Alexander a couple of times in a row using his speed and agility in doing so. Also looking solid was wideout Hakeem Butler. Butler proved that he was a difficult guy to tackle, getting the better of several different players, looking very agile for someone of his size.
On the opposite side of things, it was a period to forget for Joey Porter Jr. and Mark Robinson. Robinson brought the boom when he could make contact, but the ball carriers were often able to make him miss, and on one occasion when the initial contact didn’t bring down the offensive player, Mark Robinson just slid off.
For Porter Jr. the coaches were eager to see what he could do, initially matching him up against Gunner Olszewski. The veteran Olszewski got the better of Porter Jr., who didn’t exactly look the most comfortable in the one-on-one setting. Later in the period, Porter Jr. was matched against Dez Fitzpatrick. Porter Jr. was beaten three times in a row by the receiver and was clearly frustrated with himself.
Tomlin also made sure to get Jalen Elliot involved, shouting out, “Welcome to Pittsburgh one-six!” Tuesday was Elliot’s first practice after signing with the team.
Later on in the day the Kendrick Green experiment continued. In a short-yardage drill, Green was used often and in different ways. One rep saw him get a handoff up the middle, another saw him lead the way as a wing and on one occasion he ran a route out to the flat.
Matt Canada’s offensive creativity was on full display in the short-yardage situations that they were practicing. One rep saw the Steelers line Connor Heyward up in the backfield as a true running back, a position he played early on in his college career at Michigan State. Another saw him take the handoff up the middle after initially starting on the outside of the formation, a play the team ran several times last season with Derek Watt.
In the last period of practice the team worked on goal line scenarios, and like earlier it was the offense that got the better of the defense. There was one play where the Steelers handed off a jet sweep to of all people, Friermuth. It looked like Friermuth managed to get in the endzone, but he was officially called short. Once he got back over to the sideline after the play Friermuth made sure to tell people that he had gotten into the endzone, even if it wasn’t officially counted as such.
The Steelers offense ended the day with a bang. After establishing the precedent of tight end jet sweeps they handed one off to Connor Heyward who took off toward the sideline. Instead of turning the corner Heyward pulled the ball up and threw it in the direction of Friermuth who was open behind the defense. Friermuth made the grab on an admittedly ugly throw from Heyward, but if it works it works.
Notes
After missing some time DeMarvin Leal was back and involved with practice on Tuesday. The list of players missing time is slowly growing shorter with the notable remaining players being Keanu Neal and Tre Norwood.
Tuesday was the first practice for Jalen Elliot; he was signed to help fill out the safety position as Neal and Norwood miss time. Elliot will be wearing number 16. To make room for Elliot on the roster the Steelers waived receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, who was dealing with a hamstring issue.
