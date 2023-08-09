The Steelers returned from their day off with a bang, hitting the field for what was one of the most physical practices of training camp before they eventually turn their attention to Tampa Bay and their matchup with the Buccaneers this Friday.

Coach Mike Tomlin was pleased with what he saw throughout the day saying, “I didn’t want to warm up to our work week… we don’t need to have the corporate Monday morning or the corporate Friday afternoon in terms of our progress. I liked what I saw in that regard.”

Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

