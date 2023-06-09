Steelers Training Camp, presented by FedEx, will kick off at St. Vincent College when the players report on Wednesday, July 26, according to Steelers.com. This will be the 56th year that Saint Vincent College will be the Steelers summer home.

The first practice open to the public will be held on Thursday, July 27 at 1:55 p.m. Things always get interesting when the pads go on, and the first padded practice will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

