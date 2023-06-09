Steelers Training Camp, presented by FedEx, will kick off at St. Vincent College when the players report on Wednesday, July 26, according to Steelers.com. This will be the 56th year that Saint Vincent College will be the Steelers summer home.
The first practice open to the public will be held on Thursday, July 27 at 1:55 p.m. Things always get interesting when the pads go on, and the first padded practice will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
An annual highlight of camp is the Friday Night Lights practice, which will be held on Aug. 4 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m.
The final practice open to the public will be on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10:30 a.m.
Admission to open practices is free for Steelers Nation, but attendees must have a mobile ticket. Season ticket holders and waitlist members will first be offered tickets via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively, on Tuesday, June 27. Remaining tickets for the public will be available via Ticketmaster at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27.
Always keep in mind weather can have an impact on the daily practice schedule, so always check Steelers.com and all the Steelers social handles for practice updates throughout camp.
