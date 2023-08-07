The Steelers are inching closer and closer to their first preseason contest, and a weekend packed full with three practices in front of massive crowds was a big step toward their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A record crowd piled into Latrobe Memorial Stadium to see the Steelers unload off the busses and continue on their way to getting ready for the regular season.

Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.