The Steelers are inching closer and closer to their first preseason contest, and a weekend packed full with three practices in front of massive crowds was a big step toward their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A record crowd piled into Latrobe Memorial Stadium to see the Steelers unload off the busses and continue on their way to getting ready for the regular season.
One person who didn’t get off the bus was head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin was instead over at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton celebrating the enshrinement of Ronde Barber. Tomlin played a key role in Ronde Barber’s career, serving as his defensive backs coach in Tampa Bay for several seasons before ending up in Minnesota and eventually Pittsburgh.
Players arrived from their short bus ride over from St. Vincent to an erupting crowd, ecstatic to see their team up close and personal. Once off the bus players engaged in a little crowd-pleasing, spreading out across the stadium to sign autographs for the record-setting crowd of 13,957 Steelers fans.
Tomlin’s absence didn’t seem to disrupt the flow of practice and things went on as usual, with the obvious caveat of a change of scenery.
After their usual warmup, the Steelers got right into their “seven shots” period, and after not wearing full pads on Thursday, the pads made the trip on the bus to Latrobe Memorial Stadium with the players.
After a rough offensive outing on Thursday, the offense came out of the gates hot. Kenny Pickett took the first snap and fired a quick pass to a wide-open Allen Robinson.
The next rep Pickett looked toward Pickens, who made an impressive bobbling catch. The catch came with an asterisk, as Pickens was called for illegal touching, as he was the first player to touch the ball after going out of bounds. So ultimately despite the effort, it was a win for the defense.
Pickett again went through the air, finding Diontae Johnson, who was back after a day off Thursday, in a pocket of space for a second touchdown for the offense.
At this point, the offense was leading 2-1, and both of the points had come off of some catches by pretty open receivers, leading to some visible frustration from defensive plates like Cam Heyward.
Still, the starting offense had one more play to run before the second string came in. Pickett dropped back, and this time facing good coverage, he took off for the corner, tapping the ball on the inside pylon for the touchdown.
Unlike many other times during this training camp, Mitch Trubisky and the second-team offense came in only needing to get a single touchdown to secure the win for the offense. They didn’t have to wait long as on Trubisky’s first attempt he found Gunner Olszewski for the score, securing the win for the offense.
Looking to pile on the points Trubisky dropped back and found Calvin Austin III, who arguably had his best practice of camp under the lights. Austin III had to fight off the defender to keep the ball and despite his short stature Austin III held on to get the fifth point for the offense.
Needing to bounce back badly the defense finally got something to go its way as Trubisky looked for Miles Boykin, but the pass was broken up by cornerback Madre Harper.
With the final rep complete the offense took the session 5-2 in front of the big crowd.
Next, the Steelers stayed in the same area of the field, this time focusing on one-on-ones between the receivers and cornerbacks.
As one might expect based on the characteristics of camp up to this point, Pickett and Pickens put on a show for the crowd. Pickens hauled in an impressive toe-tap catch in the corner of the endzone, much to the delight of all those watching. The defender tried to plead his case to the referee, but Pickens got the necessary two feet in for the grab to count.
Later on in the session, rookie Joey Porter Jr. got a taste of a different kind of receiver that he had been used to. Going up against Hakeem Butler, Porter Jr. was clearly frustrated with the physical play from the 6’5” receiver despite Porter Jr. winning the rep.
Also in this session, Pickett was working closely with Austin III. The first time Austin III struggled to get off the line, drawing a debatable holding call from the nearby referee. The second time around the duo drew up a nice route that got Austin III open, but Pickett’s throw was just a little too long.
Later in practice, the team went into a team run session, where the focus is placed on running the ball and working off of play-action. The highlight of this session, and maybe the night, didn’t come with the first or second teams on the field. Offensive lineman Kendrick Green lined up, then on the snap ran under the line of scrimmage, finding himself wide open on a route to the flat. Mason Rudolph delivered the ball and Green was rumbling up the field much to the surprise and delight of everyone in attendance.
After the catch Green wasn’t done working at fullback, this time lining up in a more traditional role and absolutely leveling a linebacker in the hole.
After some more individual and special teams work, the team had one last team period, this time working red zone scenarios, a situation this iteration of the Steelers need to be better in.
The first team offense started the session and saw some success moving the ball after a completion to Pat Friermuth and a run by Najee Harris. The drive ended after a Pickett scramble that most definitely would have been a sack in a real game. No score.
The Trubisky-led offense made its attempt, getting to a similar place on the field. Trubisky found Cody White for a nice gain before Anthony McFarland Jr. picked up a couple on the ground. This drive ended after the offense ran out of downs to work within the drill.
Lastly, Rudolph got an attempt. After not having a ton of success on other days of camp, Rudolph looked good in the red zone drill. He found Boykin for a big gain, getting the offense inside the 10. A would-be touchdown was taken off the board after Butler was called for offensive pass interference, much to the delight of the defense. Their happiness was short-lived as on the very next play Rudolph found Zach Gentry in the back of the endzone for a touchdown to end the night at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
The Steelers were closer to full strength as multiple faces returned to Chuck Noll field to participate in a hot Saturday practice in front of a big crowd of fans.
Coach Tomlin was back at the helm after missing the Friday Night Lights practice to place the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s signature gold jacket on Ronde Barber. Tomlin was Ronde Barber’s position coach for a period in Tampa Bay, with the pair winning a Super Bowl together. Tomlin said, “I had the unbelievable honor of putting the gold jacket on Ronde Barber, a former player, and a really good friend of mine.”
Tomlin wasn’t the one person making their return to Latrobe on Saturday as safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was back on the field with his pads and helmet. Saturday was the first practice of training camp that Fitzpatrick significantly participated in, though he was not a full participant quite yet.
Fitzpatrick was seen going through individual drills and later getting some reps in the 7-on-7 period toward the end of practice. Still, he did not make his return to full contact or team periods during Saturday’s session.
The team had a short turnaround after practicing under the lights on Friday night in front of a record crowd, returning to the field in full pads for another day of work with significantly less time off the field in between than they are accustomed to.
Tomlin said this was by design, “We had the opportunity on a short turnaround to bounce back and deliver again today. We do those things thoughtfully because we want to harden this group, not only in terms of physical preparation, but mental preparation.”
With the challenge clearly laid out the Steelers got to work in the 7-shots period.
Pickett looked for Pickens early on the first rep, but the ball was a little too overthrown for the outstretched hands of Pickens.
The offense got back on track as Pickett found Johnson for a score to even the period at one point each.
Pickett on the next rep looked for Allen Robinson, but the two couldn’t connect. There was a flag on the defense on the play, but the flag was ultimately away from the play so the rep still counted for the defense.
On the last rep for the first team, Pickett targeted Friermuth who went up for the ball but the pass was too long for the tight end to get to.
Unlike last night, the second-team offense came in with some ground to make up, but Trubisky got right to work, finding Austin III for a quick score. The defense was called for offsides, which obviously was forgotten in favor of the points.
On the next snap, Trubisky hit McFarland Jr. after a play-action fake got the back a favorable matchup, tying the period at 3-3.
With the period coming down to the last snap, the protection broke down and it looked like linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski could’ve made the sack if he were allowed to, instead Trubisky rolled out and fired a pass intended for Boykin, but the defense made the play to get back for Friday’s defeat at the hands of the offense.
The team continued the level of physicality into the next drill, backs-on-backers. Tomlin was back picking the matchups he wanted to see between the offense and defense.
Darnell Washington got a lot of looks from Tomlin during the period, going up against defenders like T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig, holding his own despite not winning every rep.
Jaylen Warren had a good period; the physical runner was also a physical blocker, at one point even taking linebacker Elandon Roberts to the ground. The excitement was palpable after the rep, with the players crowding around Warren, who was standing over Roberts.
Tomlin used the excitement as a teaching moment. Telling the players that Warren did win the rep, but standing over the opponent would likely draw a flag, a sentiment that one of the on-field officials would likely agree with.
Nick Herbig looked solid in the drill, as he has in pass-rushing situations throughout camp. The younger Herbig had been learning from Watt, and he displayed his growth, nailing a push-and-pull move to win a rep.
Later in the day fullback Kendrick Green was once again on full display. After displaying some versatility on Friday, Green once again caught passes and leveled unsuspecting linebackers out of the backfield, much to the delight of the crowd.
Despite the excitement, Green still faces a difficult path to the final roster, but showcasing some positional versatility can make you a much harder player to get rid of when it comes time for cutdowns.
After a short turnaround involving two consecutive practices in full pads, the Sunday practice physically lightened the load as the pads stayed up in the locker room at SVC.
For many veteran guys, Sunday was a given day off, and for many younger players, Sunday was a chance to show off the progress that they have made throughout training camp. All of the usual suspects had the day off; Isaac Seumalo, Cameron Heyward, Watt, Allen Robinson, Patrick Peterson and Johnson were all given the day off.
A couple of other guys didn’t practice, but that is more so because they are nursing smaller injuries rather than being given the day off. Herbig and Porter Jr. were the two dealing with some bumps and bruises, but that is to be more or less expected after six straight days of practice. Porter Jr. was dealing with an ankle ailment, he finished the practice on Saturday but was held out Sunday. Herbig was dealing with a hip flexor.
As was the case last week, one of the backup quarterbacks took a lesser role to give rookie Tanner Morgan some work. Last weekend it was Trubisky, but this time around it was Rudolph taking the back seat in favor of Morgan.
With that many guys out for varying reasons, the groupings were much more flexible than usual throughout the day. With that in mind, 7-shots looked a little different.
The offense started strong, with Pickett finding Cody White for the early touchdown, winning in the flat has been a large focus for both sides of the ball throughout camp, and on that rep, it was White beating the defense out there.
The next rep Pickett ended up scrambling around and crossing the goal line. After some debate, the point was awarded to the defense. Alex Highsmith likely would have picked up the sack on the play.
Next rep Pickett looked for Pickens, but there was a miscommunication between the two, and Pickett missed the throw.
The defensive coverage won them the next rep, as Pickett’s pass sailed into the hands of Fitzpatrick, who was practicing Sunday, but on this rep was standing and watching next to Tomlin.
Next came Trubisky’s turn, and he started strong firing a touchdown to Darnell Washington. The next rep the offense went back to trying to win in the flat, and things looked like they were working when Trubisky found Boykin for what looked like a touchdown, but Boykin lost the ball as he hit the ground out of bounds.
Feeling like they had a play that worked, the offense ran the exact same play again, and again they were in position to make it work, but this time Boykin dropped the pass, ending the period with a 5-2 defensive win.
Throughout the day it looked like the offense had a minor case of the drops. It was uncharacteristic of the level of play that many of the receivers had displayed thus far through camp, but it was certainly noticeable on Sunday. It wasn’t just Boykin, players like Pickens and Austin III each had a drop or two during practice.
Austin III also had some ball security issues. With the pads off there is no contact, but the defensive players will often come over to the ball carrier and try to punch the ball out instead of tackling them, Cole Holcomb came and punched the ball out from Austin III, resulting in a little extra cardio for the speedy receiver.
Getting some work for the first time this week Morgan looked a little better than he did last week. He wasn’t afraid to air the ball out and take his chances. He saw both sides of that coin, throwing a ball that he probably shouldn’t have into the hands of safety Kenny Robinson, but also dropping a gorgeous ball into the hands of Dan Chisnea for a touchdown on the last play of a period.
With game action on the horizon, the Steelers decided to end practice with the two-minute drill once again, seeing some varying success.
The offense got the ball on the 35-yard line, they had 1:41 on the clock and one timeout to work with. The first offense saw Pickett find Friermuth over the middle for a couple of yards before he targeted Austin III who slipped. Pickett then went to White on back-to-back plays with the last one being a 40-yard play that likely would’ve resulted in a touchdown.
Tomlin decided the pull the strings and called him down inside the five. The defense tightened up, and after a Pickett scramble on third down was short of the endzone it all came down to the fourth down play. The defense technically won, with Chandon Sullivan coming off the edge and batting the ball down, though it is likely that White would’ve scored earlier.
Trubisky and the second string got their chance, but ultimately the ended up in a similar situation. They moved the ball well, getting the ball inside the 10-yard line, but then the defense once again stiffened and held the offense out of the endzone to end the practice.
NOTES
With many players out on rest on Sunday the only injuries were Herbig and Porter Jr. who were injured on Saturday, neither really appear to be significant.
Safety Tre Norwood got dinged up during Sunday’s practice, so his availability should be monitored.
Fitzpatrick is back and is working toward practicing without limitations. The team is simply taking some time ramping him back up to full-speed work. He appeared in some team sessions and watched others from afar.
Damontae Kazee is practicing in a limited capacity, taking things slow after his ankle injury. DeMarvin Leal looks close to a return, doing some conditioning work on an adjacent field during practice.
