Pittsburgh Steelers’ president Art Rooney II indicated on Thursday that the team plans to return to St. Vincent College following a season away from its summer training camp home because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Rooney spoke in a phone call on the team’s website Thursday, noting that the current plan is to hold training camp at St. Vincent College.
“We are hoping to get back to normal this fall,” Rooney said. “Obviously, training camp happens a little earlier than that. It’s something we are planning for now, but we will see how things go.
“We need this virus to turn the corner. We still want to make sure that fans are safe when they come to St. Vincent. We may have to look at limiting the number of fans. We’ll be looking at all of those issues. Right now, our goal and our plan is to have training camp at St. Vincent this summer.”
Training camp took place at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh last season, rather than St. Vincent College for the 55th consecutive year, because of the pandemic. The team’s “Friday Night Lights” practice, a training camp highlight, which traditionally takes place annually at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium, did not take place locally, either.
The team expressed disappointment last summer that it wouldn’t be at St. Vincent College and relayed at the time that it looked forward to returning in the summer of 2021.
The National Football League said in June that teams wouldn’t be able to hold summer training camps at off-site locations. All 32 teams were told by Commissioner Roger Goodell to hold training camps at their home facilities because of COVID-19, meaning the Steelers wouldn’t be at St. Vincent College in the summer of 2020.
The Steelers reported to St. Vincent College for the 54th consecutive year in 2019, a streak that started quietly at the Unity Township college in 1966. The Steelers’ camp at St. Vincent College was the second-oldest site in the National Football League. The oldest continuously operating camp was the Green Bay Packers’ camp at another Catholic college, St. Norbert, in DePere, Wisconsin, which started in 1958.
Rooney also hopes to see increased crowds at Heinz Field for games this fall. Several games had limited capacity, but other games were closed to spectators because of the virus and increased case numbers.
“Hopefully, everybody is out there getting the vaccine,” Rooney said. “Frankly, I am optimistic we will have a full stadium by this fall. Hopefully, we will be pretty close to normal. Having the games without fans was the toughest. Just being in the stadium without fans was strange and really weird, and I think it affected the players. I just hope we don’t have to go through that again, that is for sure.”
