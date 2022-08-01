There were around 17,000 mobile tickets downloaded and distributed to the Pittsburgh Steelers practice Saturday at St. Vincent for the Steelers’ part in the NFL-wide Back Together Saturday program.
Back Together Saturday was a way to celebrate the fans, the players and football being back in training camps across the country.
“I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said opening Saturday’s practice on the microphone at midfield of Chuck Noll Field. “It is so awesome to be back in this environment. To see Steelers Nation as we work to be the team we all want to be this year. We have a league initiative called Back Together Saturday. We just wanted to take a pause not only as the Pittsburgh Steelers but as members of the National Football League, to thank all of you that put so much energy and passion into supporting us. You are a driving force for us. Hopefully, we entertain you today and get better. Make a few plays and have some fun. We are going to go to work. Have fun today. We love you.”
And get to work the team did as it went through many drills and reps in front of its adoring fans.
Tomlin touched on the fans again in his press conference at the end of the day’s practice.
“How about that crowd today?” he said. “We are just so excited to be back in this environment and feel the support of our fans. I would be remiss if I didn’t open up with that.”
He then went on to detail that the team is ready to move on to the first full-pads practice that is slated to start today.
“We had an opportunity to get better today ... Today is the last day of acclimation, so we are pushing more toward some football,” he said. “So, next time you guys see us, we will be carrying full pads and that is just a significant component of this process. We will get an opportunity to stop speculating and start looking at the realities of playing. It is a big day for guys.”
Tomlin discussed the current string of injuries, which now includes Marcus Allen who suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday’s practice, and how those injuries can be opportunities for other players.
“Like I always mention this time of year, bumps and bruises occur along the way,” he said. “It is an unfortunate component of the game, but what it is is an opportunity for others. We are running a little short at tight end today, because of Freiermuth and it gave a guy like Connor Heyward an opportunity to put his skills on display. I thought he stepped up and made some plays. (Damontae) Kazee did yesterday. Obviously with Minkah (Fitzpatrick) missing some of the time he has missed. I just make those points as that is what team development is really about. The windows of opportunity for guys to ascend and work in a different group or to get additional reps. It is important that they ready themselves for those moments. It is equally important that they seize them. We are working on assignments and things of that nature, but we are also working on things that represent the game of football. When you get into the regular season and a starter gets hurt it is a tremendous opportunity for a backup. So, we get an opportunity to represent that in situations like this when we work.”
Tomlin also paused to say how great it was to see Heath Miller back for the announcement of the Hall of Honor 2022 team and for Back Together Saturday.
“It is great to see big Heath Miller,” he said. “It is a cool thing to be in this position long enough to get guys that come back and receive the recognition for their playing days, but equally as important is just to come back and see them share and spend time with a current player. I smile when I watch Pat (Freiermuth) talk with Heath. We had Vince Williams here today and Max Starks and others. We had Aaron Smith yesterday. That brotherhood, that fraternity, you can’t describe it, but you can feel it and it is appreciated. I just loved the fact that Heath worked in silence. You talk about a man of few words; Heath was a man of no words. But you felt the intensity in his demeanor and in his play. I think it is a unique thing when a quiet guy still is able to display intensity and you feel it in his presence.”
And Tomlin addressed the inevitable question about whether fans will see increased practice next week from Diontae Johnson as he works out his contract issues.
“I’m not making any guesses about participation,” he said. “I deal in reality and what we have working and what transpires today. We will see what happens as we move forward.”
