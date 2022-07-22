Following a months-long process that included two rounds of interviews and a narrowing of the original list of candidates to six finalists, Steelers President Art Rooney II hired Omar Khan as the team’s new general manager and successor to Kevin Colbert. Khan signed a four-year contract.

“I am pleased to announce Omar Khan as our next General Manager,” said Rooney. “Omar has been an integral part of our Football Operations Department during his 21 years with the team, and that experience will serve him well in his new position.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.