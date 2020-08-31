PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers understand that statements on current nationwide racial and social injustices can make an impact, but players feel it’s not enough.
The Steelers want to see lasting action beyond those statements.
“We can’t be blind to what’s going on,” defensive end Cam Heyward said. “We’ve seen too many injustices to count and our communities hurt. We understand it’s not going to be done in one day. We want something that’s going to be long-lasting, constant and provide a better way for our children, as Black men.”
The Steelers made a statement before Friday’s night practice at Heinz Field in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin. Head coach Mike Tomlin, flanked by team President Art Rooney II and General Manager Kevin Colbert, briefly spoke on social unrest and prejudice while players locked arms behind him.
“We thought there was nobody better than (Tomlin) to deliver that (speech) because of who he is in the NFL and who he is as a person,” linebacker Vince Williams said.
Tomlin, one of three African American NFL head coaches, is the third-longest tenured coach in the league. Players and staff followed Tomlin’s speech by kneeling in prayer around the 50-yard line.
“We decided to come together, lock arms and make a stand to show compassion,” Williams said. “Even though we’re professional athletes, we’re still sympathetic to everything going on.”
Williams said members of the team met with Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert three years ago to try and change the perception of police in the community.
“We’re not just an organization that’s making brash or bold statements,” Williams said. “We’re encouraged to go into the community and take things on as a personal approach.”
Heyward added that players previously discussed voter engagement strategies and ways to eliminate voter suppression, initiatives the team has supported. Heyward has also been personally involved in police forums, helping to shape policies he calls “overdue for change” in the community, like banning chokeholds, demilitarizing police and stiffer penalties for false, race-based accusations.
“Those are things we can do whether it’s lobbying, or speaking with different community leaders to make that change,” Heyward said. “We understand that we get to meet the good cops, but there are cops not being held accountable. The good cops stay in place, but the bad cops, don’t get to keep policing us.”
Heyward understands the gravity of being a professional athlete in the current climate. But he also appreciates the resources athletes have now that allow them to speak their minds and expand their reach.
Williams said players are encouraged to speak up inside of the locker room regarding social issues. He added that Rooney created and encourages that kind of culture within the organization, which allows his players open expression as long as statements are professional and handled with class.
“If I’m having a problem in my life, I can talk to Mr. Rooney about it directly because he’s in the building with me every single day,” Williams said. “These are things we talk about all the time, so nobody ever feels like their voices are oppressed.”
The Steelers realize the importance of taking a stand against current nationwide social and racial injustices, but players are also focused on the long-term fight.
“We understand that we have to invest in our community and our children,” Heyward said. “Through these opportunities, those are the ways we can make change. We understand the job’s not done. We are only the minority in this situation, but we have a job to do and we want to make sure we take advantage of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.