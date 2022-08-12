“We have every intention of playing the three quarterbacks,” Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. “How much is to be determined. A lot of some of the hard and fast things that you guys might be interested in as I sit here today I’m just not going to have the answers.”
While the big news out of Tomlin’s Thursday press conference at St. Vincent was that Mitch Trubisky will start for the team in its first preseason game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, the above quote will undoubtedly get lost amongst all the talking heads looking to make predictions about who will play for what amount of time and what it all means.
For Tomlin, it is about getting players opportunities in a live football environment and what those players, including the three quarterbacks, do with those opportunities.
“Practice is game-like,” Tomlin said. “Drills are coordinated and organized, so just to see their ability to move and function fluidly in the midst of actual play is a significant step. No question that performances, under those circumstances, are weighted more heavily than they are in these circumstances, so we are really excited about that. We have a template or framework in which we like to attack this in terms of participation and division of labor. We have every intention of, maybe, the first group playing a quarter. The second group is playing in the second and third quarters and the third group is playing in the fourth quarter. There will be some bleeding, if you will, of guys, if there is a first-teamer that lacks experience, he may play into the second quarter. If there is a third-teamer who is on the cusp with some upside he may get into the game in the third quarter. Things of that nature. There are not going to be hard lines. We are going to do what we feel is appropriate. Our goal is to come out of this game and give everyone an opportunity to show what they are capable of and gain a better understanding of their play under real football-like circumstances.”
And Tomlin reiterated, again, not to read too much into the depth charts heading into Saturday’s game.
“And, again, I will be quite honest with you guys, I only provide depth charts because I have to,” he said. “That is what this process is about and I think you do this process a disservice oftentimes when you read too much into depth charts at this juncture, particularly when we haven’t been in a stadium yet.”
That all said, look for the quarterback rotation to be like that which has been playing out on the practice fields of training camp. Trubisky will start with Mason Rudolph playing with the second team and Kenny Pickett heading the third team.
“It is probably the way it has played out here to this point,” Tomlin said. “Like I mentioned to you guys, I wasn’t going to be blowing in the wind with the quarterback rotation. We have been thoughtful about giving the guys an opportunity to work in different groups, but our intentions are to play them this first time out very much like the way we started this process.”
Tomlin was asked what he is looking to see from the rookie Pickett in his first outing with the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
“A lot,” Tomlin said. “A lot. This guy hasn’t been in a live pocket yet. None of the quarterbacks have and that component of it is significant in terms of their play and their ability to operate and make decisions in a timely manner. Their ability to absorb the punishment that comes with the game and the position. There is so much involved in the live quarterback play, (like) their ability to protect the football. It is a big opportunity for him and others.”
