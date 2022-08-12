“We have every intention of playing the three quarterbacks,” Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. “How much is to be determined. A lot of some of the hard and fast things that you guys might be interested in as I sit here today I’m just not going to have the answers.”

While the big news out of Tomlin’s Thursday press conference at St. Vincent was that Mitch Trubisky will start for the team in its first preseason game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, the above quote will undoubtedly get lost amongst all the talking heads looking to make predictions about who will play for what amount of time and what it all means.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.