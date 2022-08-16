Monday was the first training camp after the Pittsburgh Steelers rallied in the closing minutes of Saturday’s first preseason game at Acrisure Stadium to upend the Seattle Seahawks 32-25.
And the team had some things to work on.
“Before we got to the field, I thought what we did this morning was probably one of the most significant exercises in team development the opportunity to analyze our in-stadium tape to make some acknowledgements and corrections to learn from the things that we have done and just gain an experience associated with combing through it,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said addressing the press Monday. “We took our time this morning and devoted our time completely to that. This afternoon we came back out here and got back in a Steelers-versus-Steelers training camp-like mentality. We will use the lessons learned in the stadium as our guide as we get better. I just think it is appropriate to do so.”
One of the things that caught the coaching staff’s eyes was the play during the two-minutes (at the close of the second quarter.)
“I thought our two-minute was not where it needed to be offensively and defensively at the end of the half the other night,” Tomlin said. “As you can see, in team, we plugged in another two-minute segment. I think that is what you do during team development. You have a hardcore plan, but you also remain light on your feet for the unforeseen, for what the group might need in an effort to keep the train moving.”
Another thing that was the focus of work on Monday was the offensive line and it being able to keep a clean pocket around its quarterback.
“I think we are still growing from a cohesion perspective,” Tomlin said. “I thought we gave up too many hits on the quarterback. Some of it is cohesion and some of it is guys physically getting beat. I want a cleaner pocket for our quarterbacks and from what I saw I think that is the standard. There are a lot of good things, but that is something that we are going to be uncompromising regarding. Our goal is to keep our quarterbacks as clean as possible and we could have done a better job even for our first time out. That is acknowledging how we practice out here isn’t necessarily how you practice in games, in terms of the pocket. There is certain professionalism that you do in practice settings where defenders and rushers stay away from the quarterback and specifically his arm action. So, often times, it will take the offensive line group awhile, if you will, to warm up to the in-stadium action. So, it is reasonable to expect those guys to do better in that regard. That is the goal and that will be our mindset as we work this week.”
The team also worked on its run defense, something that was not particularly effective against the Seahawks Saturday.
“We have to have better gap integrity,” Tomlin said. “We talked about that after the game. We won’t grade on the curve based on who is available or who is playing. The 11 on the field represent us and the standards that we live by. We were strong enough against the run. We didn’t tee up our situational ball well enough because we were weak against the run at times in-game.”
It was those performances at Acrisure Stadium that carried heavy weight on return to the practice fields of St. Vincent. Tomlin has said that the in-stadium performances would carry more weight than reps at training camp.
“It is weighted more heavily because of some of the things we mentioned, the lack of a live pocket being a major component of it,” Tomlin said. “So, make no mistake about it, the in-stadium action is significant in the evaluation process.”
The Steelers return to a stadium again on Aug. 20 as they will travel to Jacksonville for 7 p.m. start.
