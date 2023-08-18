Those looking for an action-packed last day of practice at St. Vincent for the Steelers would have left disappointed as the Steelers concluded their stay in the dorms with a day that was focused on getting ready for the Bills on Saturday.
After flying around in full pads on Tuesday and Wednesday the Steelers were only in shorts and helmets on Thursday.
Contact and competition were at a minimum as the team is preparing for a matchup with the Buffalo Bills that is shaping up to be the closest to a regular season game the Steelers will get before the real thing in a few weeks.
The coaches in Buffalo have already indicated that their starters will get a decent workload in the game. Prior to the NFL adopting their modern three game preseason teams typically used the third game as their “dress-rehearsal” game, now that has become the middle of the three.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday morning that the plan was similar, but that there wasn’t a set amount that Kenny Pickett and the starters would play.
It also seems that some of the veterans who were spared from the Florida heat last week will make their season debut at home against Buffalo.
Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Patrick Peterson are some of the veterans who are expected to play this week after they sat out against the Buccaneers.
Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal and Joey Porter Jr. are also expected to make their season debuts, they were held out in Tampa Bay with some minor injuries. The three have worked their way back into practice this week and should be good to go against the Bills.
Even with that big boost of players there are still a few that will end up missing the game against the Bills. While Tomlin has indicated that Nate Herbig, Tre Norwood and Larry Ogunjobi will be held out as they are in different stages of returning to the field.
Before the Steelers can hit the field for their second game of the preseason they still had one last practice to get through in Latrobe.
While there was not a lot of intensity on this last day, there was one last 7-shots period to start the day.
Without full pads the defense acquires a slight advantage, it more or less removes the running game from the realm of possibility as it is not smart to try and run the ball without the linemen wearing pads.
Even if the pads were on the result might not have changed as it looked like the defense was lasered in after they lost the drill on Tuesday and Wednesday.
It was a smothering performance by the defense during what was the final day at SVC. The offense connected on the first play, a Pickett pass to Pat Freiermuth, but the play would not have counted due to a false start by the offense.
The offense scored again on a Pickett to Diontae Johnson pass, but the play very clearly would have been a sack for Watt as the pass from Pickett came after two different defenders could have sacked him.
From there the defense continued their dominance. Pickett looked for George Pickens and Allen Robinson on the next two reps, and both times the offense was not able to connect.
That would mark the end of Pickett and the first-team offense’s attempts as Mitch Trubisky would take the reins for the remainder of the drill.
On Trubisky’s first rep he looked at Calvin Austin III, but the pass was broken up by James Pierre, who has had the ultimate up and down camp in Latrobe.
The next rep was the lone success for the offense. Trubisky dropped back and the pocket parted in front of him and he took advantage running up the middle for the score. It wasn’t a designed run, and you could argue the legality of the play considering no one was allowed to hit him, but Trubisky was all alone, and in a game scenario he likely would have scored.
The final rep was another one that likely would have resulted in a sack given the opportunity, instead Trubisky heaved the ball out of the back of the endzone to end the drill.
It was a difficult 7-shots to score, but no matter what way you look at it, it was a good period for the defense.
The rest of practice was a mix of special teams work and work against scout teams as the team turns its focus away from Latrobe and back toward Pittsburgh where they will continue preparing for the regular season.
Even though their time in Latrobe is over for this season, coach Tomlin does appreciate the setting for hosting training camp, “It’s been really awesome. I can’t say enough about it, the intangible component of a destination camp. We realize that we are in the minority in today’s game, but we just value the component of team and the awesome things that happen in environments like this. So, we’re going to soak it up and we realize the real world is waiting on us in a short number of days.”
